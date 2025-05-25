AJP slams govt for approving liquor outlet near Gauhati University

Guwahati, May 25: The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has strongly criticised the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led State government for granting permission to open a liquor outlet near Gauhati University, alleging that the government is trying to turn Assam into a ‘liquor state.’

AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi and general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan expressed shock over the move, calling it a “reckless and thoughtless decision” that reflects the government’s disregard for educational values and the future of the youth.

“At a time when substance abuse is already affecting a large section of Assam’s youth, allowing a liquor shop near a premier academic institution like Gauhati University is deeply concerning,” the regional party said. The party accused the government of prioritizing revenue generation over public welfare and questioned the rationale behind such a decision.

The AJP leaders also pointed to a previous Gauhati High Court ruling that mandates the removal of liquor shops located within 500 metres of educational institutions and 100 metres of national highways. They alleged that these directives were being blatantly violated, with hundreds of liquor outlets operating along highway stretches and near academic institutions.

Referring to a directive issued by former Gauhati High Court judge and current Supreme Court Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, the AJP reminded that the State government was directed to shut down the liquor shops within the prohibited zones.

The party urged the government to focus on promoting bookstores and cultural activities near university campuses, emphasizing the need to uphold Assam’s academic and cultural environment.





Staff Reporter