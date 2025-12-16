Guwahati airport’s bamboo orchid terminal set for PM Modi launch: Assam CM

Guwahati, Dec 16: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit beginning December 20, during which the inauguration of the new airport terminal in Guwahati is on the agenda, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Tuesday, said the terminal is ready.

Highlighting its unique design rooted in Assam’s indigenous materials, Sarma said the project reflects the state’s cultural identity and emphasis on sustainable architecture.

“The terminal is almost finished. It has been built using bamboo and foxtail orchids, and it is a very beautiful terminal,” Sarma said, on the sidelines of an event in Lumding.

Official sources had earlier told The Assam Tribune that the Bamboo Orchids Terminal, with a capacity to handle 13.1 million passengers per annum (MPPA), will strengthen connectivity between India’s Northeast and Southeast Asia.

The sources also said the new terminal will bring a sweeping transformation in cargo connectivity, with state-of-the-art processing facilities.

Sarma further confirmed that Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the terminal on December 20 and take part in a series of official engagements.

“The next day, he will visit Namrup. He will also visit the BJP headquarters and pay respects at the martyrs’ memorial that was inaugurated recently,” the Chief Minister added.

Turning to political matters, Sarma dismissed allegations by the Congress regarding vote chori (theft), questioning the logic behind such claims.

“The Congress has a large number of booth-level agents and workers across Assam. If they are present everywhere, how can anyone steal votes? Since they claim to be in every household, such accusations simply do not make sense,” he asked.

He also spoke about preparations for the upcoming elections, saying groundwork is nearing completion.

“The work is almost finished, candidates are almost finalised, and alliances are also ready. Women and promising youth will be given more opportunities, and their representation will increase,” he said.