Assam readies for PM’s 2-day tour from Dec 20; airport, Namrup plant set for launch

Jorhat, Dec 12: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Assam beginning December 20, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a review meeting in Dibrugarh to assess arrangements for the visit.

“Leaving no stone unturned to ensure Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji's visit is successful and seamless, as he is set to gift Assam two major initiatives—the Guwahati Airport and Namrup Ammonia-Urea Plant,” Sarma wrote on a popular microblogging platform on Wednesday evening.

During his visit, PM Modi is scheduled to first inaugurate the new Guwahati Terminal at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport on December 20, before travelling to Namrup in Dibrugarh district the next day.

In the industrial town, Modi will lay the foundation stone for a new project at the Namrup Fertilizer Plant, the Northeast’s only fertilizer production unit, which will have a production capacity of 12.7 lakh metric tonnes of urea.

On the project’s timeline, Sarma said the Assam government will invest 40% in the new plant.

“It will take about three to three-and-a-half years to complete the construction. Initially, the plant will produce 12 lakh metric tonnes of urea, and we will explore the possibility of increasing the capacity in the future,” he added.

He further informed that the tendering process has begun, with 24 companies, both domestic and international, showing interest.

“Japanese and Korean firms, along with Indian companies, are eager to participate,” Sarma informed.

On December 21, a mega rally is also scheduled in Dibrugarh district from 10:30 am with an expected turnout of nearly one lakh people from across Upper Assam.

“Along with ministers and MLAs, we inspected the venue. Senior officials, including the Chief Secretary, have also arrived from Guwahati. All aspects of the Prime Minister’s programme are being reviewed,” the Chief Minister said after inspecting the rally venue.

Besides laying the foundation stone for the new fertilizer project, the Prime Minister is also likely to discuss the NDA's game plan for the 2026 Assembly elections in Upper Assam.