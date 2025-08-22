GMCH principal will not be transferred, says CM Sarma

Guwahati, Aug 22: Amid mounting protests by nurses’ unions and several organisations demanding the suspension and transfer of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) principal following the death of a newborn, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday made it clear that there would be no such move.

Addressing the issue, Sarma categorically said that transferring the GMCH principal was “out of the question.”

“There is no use seeking an arrest or demanding transfers. If such narratives are spread, medical staff across the state will be provoked, leading to more protests,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that the government is awaiting the inquiry report before taking any further steps.

Sarma acknowledged the grief of the bereaved family but stressed that the matter must be handled responsibly.

“I myself saw negligence, and a newborn baby died. Nurses are also mothers and they will understand that the love for a child is above colleague compassion. But we cannot keep pressing the same issue again and again,” he said.

The Chief Minister also rejected claims of understaffing at GMCH, pointing out that the hospital has more than adequate personnel.

“There are never less staff in GMCH. In fact, there are more doctors, nurses, and other employees than required. To err is human, but the positive work of thousands of staff should not be overshadowed by one incident,” he stated.

Reiterating his stand, Sarma said, “One thing is clear — there will not be any transfer of the GMCH principal. The accident has been given such a big uproar that now even patients may fear coming to the hospital. We are taking the required action, and I have already interacted with the baby’s father and family. Further steps will be taken once the inquiry report is out.”

On Friday, Assam Jatiya Parishad members staged a protest outside GMCH accusing the Health Department of gross negligence and demanding the resignation of Health and Family Welfare Minister Ashok Singhal and GMCH Principal Achyut Baishya.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Bhanupriya Mishong, who was reportedly the sister in-charge of one of the NICU units on the night the incident, was arrested and interrogated by the Bhangagarh Police Station. Her colleagues who accompanied her family members to the police station on Wednesday, defended her, citing severe work load at the hospital.