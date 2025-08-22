AJP stages protest over newborn’s death at GMCH, demands inquiry & resignation of principal

Guwahati, Aug 22: The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) on Friday staged a protest outside Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, holding placards and raising slogans against the state government and hospital authorities.

The protesters, led by AJP Kamrup Metropolitan Committee, accused the Health Department of gross negligence and alleged deep-rooted corruption in the system. They demanded the resignation of Health and Family Welfare Minister Ashok Singhal, GMCH Principal Achyut Baishya, and strict action against all doctors and nurses responsible for duty that night.

Speaking to reporters, AJP leader Raju Phukan alleged that Minister Ashok Singhal was unfit to run the Health Ministry.

“Ashok Singhal has no eligibility to be Health Minister. He only looks at it as a business. His priority is commission, not patients’ welfare. A non-Assamese like him will never understand the sentiments of the Assamese people. Himanta Biswa Sarma should explain why such a person was entrusted with this responsibility,” Phukan said.

On GMCH Principal Achyut Baishya’s controversial remarks, Phukan added, “The principal compared the death of a newborn to railway and air accidents. Such a callous attitude is unacceptable. He should be immediately sacked. The infant’s death was due to negligence, not an accident.”

The AJP further alleged gross manpower mismanagement in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). Phukan pointed out that only one nurse, Bhanupriya Mishong, was assigned to look after 35 babies that night.

“The Indian Nursing Council recommends one nurse for one patient in ICU, but here one nurse was left to handle 35 babies. Instead of being appreciated for her service, she is being made a scapegoat. Those actually responsible should face action,” he said.

Echoing the demand for accountability, AJP leader Chittaranjan Basumatary said: “The health system is collapsing under corruption and negligence. If the Chief Minister admits mistakes during his long tenure, then he should take responsibility and resign. If GMCH in the state’s capital is in such shambles, what will be the state of other medical colleges across Assam? The CM should sack the health minister, the principal, and negligent doctors, or else step down himself.”

The protesters demanded a thorough and independent investigation into the incident.

Earlier on Monday, the four-year-old girl, born to Smita Deka of Noonmati, died after reportedly falling from a phototherapy bed at the NICU while being treated for jaundice.