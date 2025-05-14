GMC marks 3 years with ₹1-Cr insurance for staff, free water links for institutions

Guwahati, May 14: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) marked the completion of three years of its elected body with a series of citizen welfare announcements and infrastructure upgrades, reaffirming its commitment to inclusive governance and improved service delivery.

To commemorate the occasion, observed as “Guwahati Bashi Sewar Din”, the GMC signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a city-based bank to extend welfare benefits to its employees.

As part of its drive to ensure equitable access to basic amenities, the GMC, in collaboration with the Guwahati Jal Board (GJB), distributed subsidy sanction letters for free water connections to three committees and religious institutions.

“The move supports GMC’s broader goal of providing water access to Namghars and other committees,” the statement added.

Under the new initiative, GMC staff will receive accidental death insurance coverage of Rs 1 crore, along with other undisclosed benefits.

“The GMC observed Guwahati Bashi Sewar Din to reaffirm its commitment to citizen-centric governance, inclusive development, and enhanced public services,” the Corporation said in a statement, issued on Tuesday.

In a step towards improving worker welfare, protective gear was distributed to five drain workers from the Corporation’s Engineering Division.

“This underscores GMC’s focus on promoting the health, safety, and dignity of sanitation workers,” the statement noted.

The day also saw the inauguration of the newly constructed Ulubari permanent marketplace by Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, in the presence of Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania.

The facility comprises 103 shops and is expected to benefit an equal number of local business families, giving a boost to neighbourhood commerce.

Minister Mallabaruah also announced that similar market infrastructure projects are in the pipeline for Beltola and Ganeshguri, signalling continued investment in local trade development.