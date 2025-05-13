Stalled since 2014, Ulubari Market finally opens to public, to house 103 shops

Guwahati, May 13: The long-pending Ulubari permanent market place under the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) was finally inaugurated on Tuesday by PHED minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, in the presence of Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sharania.

The new facility houses 103 shops and is expected to benefit as many business families from the area, marking a significant step in strengthening local commerce.

“This market has been a long-awaited dream of the local people. It remained incomplete since 2014 due to unavoidable circumstances. Today, with its inauguration, that dream has finally been fulfilled. The Ulubari market has been built beautifully and with a focus on long-term utility,” Minister Mallabaruah said.

He also announced that similar market facilities in Beltola and Ganeshguri are in the pipeline. “This is just the beginning. Ganeshguri market is also nearing completion and will be inaugurated soon. In total, three permanent markets are being developed to uplift the urban infrastructure and support local traders,” he added.

The newly inaugurated Ulubari market building has been designed to offer better infrastructure and an organised setting for local vendors. It is part of a broader initiative by the government to modernise urban market spaces and improve the livelihoods of small business owners.

While addressing other issues during the event, Mallabaruah reiterated the government’s commitment to flood mitigation in Guwahati. He noted that although he could not guarantee an end to artificial floods, swift drainage mechanisms were being developed to address waterlogging efficiently.

“Several new plans are underway. If successfully implemented, Guwahati will see substantial relief from artificial flooding,” he said.

On political matters, the minister took a swipe at Congress leader Bhupen Bora, likening his pre-election optimism to “Mungerlal ke haseen sapne” and attributing Congress’s defeat in Jorhat Panchayat polls to the party’s failure to address national security concerns.