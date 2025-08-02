GMC cracks down on footpath vendors ahead of I-Day; evictees cry foul

Guwahati, Aug 2: In the run-up to Independence Day and to give Guwahati a cleaner, more orderly appearance, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has launched an extensive eviction drive targeting unauthorised business establishments operating on city footpaths.

The drive, which began on July 31, intensified on Friday evening, with administrative officials focusing on high-traffic areas including Joyanagar and Beltola.

“With Independence Day around the corner, we have initiated this drive to clear roads and footpaths to enhance the city’s appearance and ease traffic flow. While the immediate goal is to prepare for August 15, the drive may continue indefinitely,” said a GMC official.

However, the alleged abruptness of the operation has sparked outrage among street vendors and small traders. Many alleged that the evictions were carried out late at night without any prior notice or warning.

“Our makeshift stalls were dismantled overnight. We’ve been doing business here for years. This is our only livelihood, and now we are left with nothing,” said a distressed vendor.

Others criticised the government for failing to provide alternative vending zones despite repeated assurances.

“The government has failed to provide us with a proper space to do business. We’ve been waiting for three years, and with no option left, we set up shop on the footpaths. At the very least, they could have warned us,” said another affected trader.

On Thursday, the drive had focused on Jalukbari and Ganeshguri—two of the city's most congested areas.

GMC teams, assisted by city police, dismantled around 15 to 20 unauthorised stalls, many of which had been operating for years without valid trade licences.

Particular attention was paid to food stalls under the Ganeshguri flyover, which officials said were contributing to both traffic snarls and environmental pollution.