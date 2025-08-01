GMC launches eviction drive across Guwahati to tackle illegal shops ahead of I-Day

Guwahati, August 1: In a move to reclaim public spaces and beautify the city ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) launched a citywide eviction drive targeting illegal business establishments operating under footpaths and flyovers.

The crackdown began on Thursday, focusing on Jalukbari and Ganeshguri, two of the most congested areas in the city.

The GMC team, in collaboration with the city police, removed nearly 15 to 20 unauthorised stalls, many of which had been functioning for years without proper permits.

Special emphasis was placed on clearing food stalls beneath the Ganeshguri flyover, which, according to officials, had been causing both environmental and traffic problems.

“These stalls have become a serious issue,” said a GMC official during the operation.

“Not only are they encroaching on public spaces, but they also contribute heavily to littering. We recently reconstructed the footpaths, but the shopkeepers continue to dirty the area, ignoring designated waste bins. The problem has grown to such an extent that it’s affecting the image and hygiene of our city", he added.

The official also addressed rumors of alleged leniency or corruption among some GMC personnel.

“There have been talks that we have some sort of understanding with the Ganeshguri market vendors, which is absolutely false. Despite our deployment of MCB personnel, the shopkeepers continue to reinstall their stalls. But now, with the support of the police, we are taking strict action,” he added. “From now on, any attempt to re-establish shops in these no-vending zones will invite immediate action.”

GMC’s move comes as part of a broader mission to enhance the city's aesthetics and functionality ahead of Independence Day.

The corporation has assured that similar operations will continue in various parts of Guwahati in the coming days to ensure public spaces remain clean, accessible, and safe for all.