Gauhati HC issues notice to Assam govt over arbitrary arrest of two brothers

Guwahati, May 30: The Gauhati High Court has issued notice to the Assam government directing it to provide details on the whereabouts of two brothers, declared foreigners by a tribunal, and on the ''arbitrary arrest of declared foreigners."

A Division bench of Justice Kalyan Rai Surana and Justice Malasri Nandi on Thursday directed the state government to give details about the whereabouts of Abu Bakkar Siddik and his brother Akbar Ali who were detained by the officials of the Nagarbera police station in Kamrup district on May 25.

The court has posted the next date of hearing on June 4.

The court was hearing a writ petition filed by the duo's nephew Torap Ali who claimed that his family apprehends both his uncles ''may be in danger of being illegally pushed into Bangladesh''.

The petitioner claimed that the authorities have refused to give details of the whereabouts of the two brothers since May 25 when they were called to the police station.

During the hearing, the state counsel J Payeng said that Siddik and Ali have been detained and are now in the custody of Assam Border police.

In 2017, the brothers were sent to the detention camp in Goalpara after they were declared foreigners by the Foreigners Tribunal as they failed to provide documents to prove that they or their forefathers had come to the country before March 24, 1971, the cut-off decided by the 1985 Assam Accord.

They were released on bail in 2020 following the Supreme Court's directive that those who are in detention for over two years may be released on bail.

The petitioner claimed that the two men did not get an opportunity to take recourse to all legal remedies available to them under the law and to ''push back before such determination is conclusive amounts to arbitrary deprivation of the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution''.

Foreigners Tribunals are quasi-judicial bodies, particularly in Assam, established to determine if a person residing in India is a "foreigner" as defined by the Foreigners Act of 1946, based on the Foreigners (Tribunals) Order of 1964.

These tribunals are designed to address matters related to citizenship and the presence of foreigners in India, specifically focusing on cases where someone is suspected of being an illegal immigrant.

The Foreigners (Tribunals) Order, of 1964, is applicable nationwide. The Foreigners Tribunals are primarily associated with and functioning in Assam, particularly in the context of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and related issues. There are 100 Foreigners Tribunals across the state.





-PTI