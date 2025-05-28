Three Gauhati HC Judges among 21 repatriated by Supreme Court

New Delhi, May 28: The Supreme Court collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, on Monday recommended the transfer or repatriation of 21 Judges across various High Courts in the country.

“The Supreme Court collegium in its meeting held on May 26, 2025 has recommended the transfers/repatriation of the following judges of High Courts,” read a statement uploaded on the apex court's website.

The collegium said Gauhati High Court judges Lanusungkum Jamir, Manash Ranjan Pathak, and Suman Shyam be transferred to the High Courts Calcutta, Orissa, and Bombay respectively.

In an earlier statement issued, the collegium also recommended Justice Vijay Bishnoi, Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court, as a Judge to the Supreme Court.

Along with Justice Bishnoi, the collegium recommended NV Anjaria, Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court and Atul Chandurkar, Judge of Bombay High Court, as Supreme Court judges.

The latest recommendations regarding the transfers and repatriation include:

Justice Sujoy Paul (Telengana HC) be transferred to Calcutta High Court

Justice V Kameswar Rao (Karnataka HC) be repatriated to Delhi High Court

Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre (Bombay HC) be transferred to Delhi High Court

Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra (Allahabad HC) be transferred to Punjab and Haryana High Court

Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma (Punjab & Haryana HC) be repatriated to Rajasthan High Court

Justice Vivek Chaudhary (Allahabad HC) be transferred to Delhi High Court

Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh (Kerala HC) to Karnataka High Court

Justice Vivek Kumar Singh (Madras HC) be transferred to Madhya Pradesh High Court

Justice Battu Devanand (Madras HC) be repatriated to Andhra Pradesh High Court

Justice Om Prakash Shukla (Allahabad HC) be transferred to Delhi High Court

Justice Shree Chandrashekhar ( Rajasthan HC) be transferred to Bombay High Court

Justice Sudhir Singh (Punjab & Haryana HC) to Patna High Court

Justice Anil Kshetarpal (Punjab & Haryana HC) to Delhi High Court

Justice Arun Kumar Monga (Rajasthan HC) be transferred to Delhi High Court

Justice Jayant Banerji (Allahabad HC) be transferred to Karnataka High Court

Justice C Sumalatha ( Karnataka HC) be repatriated to Telangana High Court

Justice Lalitha Kanneganti (Karnataka HC) be transferred to Telangana High Court

Justice Annireddy Abhishek Reddy (Patna HC) to Telangana High Court





- With inputs from PTI