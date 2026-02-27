Garima Garg backs fast-track court, seeks transparency & fair trial

Guwahati, Feb 27: Following the Assam Cabinet’s decision to constitute a dedicated fast-track court for the day-to-day trial in the case related to the demise of the cultural icon Zubeen Garg, his wife Garima Garg on Friday welcomed the move, stating that justice must be delivered in a fair and transparent manner.

“We had wanted the case related to Zubeen Garg’s incident to be heard expeditiously in a fast-track court. Everyone wanted this to happen. The SIT has filed the charge sheet within three months and has proceeded with the case properly,” Garima said.

She added that if the trial is conducted fairly, the truth behind the incident will come to light.

“We already know who is guilty and how the incident occurred. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also mentioned that the incident was pre-planned. We want everything to come out in court with full transparency and for the culprit to receive strict punishment at the earliest,” she said.

Maintaining that no one who loves Zubeen Garg wants the accused to be granted bail, Garima expressed hope that the court would give special attention to the case.

“I hope the court will handle the matter with sincerity and fairness. Those responsible must now be punished,” she said.

Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister said the State government would formally request the Gauhati High Court to constitute an exclusive sessions court under Section 346(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for conducting daily hearings in the case.

“The Cabinet has approved the formation of a dedicated court for the day-to-day trial of the case. We will place a request before the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court. Thereafter, the Chief Justice will take a decision on the constitution of the court and the proceedings,” Sarma said.

As per the decision, the Gauhati High Court will appoint a judge and issue the necessary guidelines for the functioning of the special court. The State government will provide all logistical and infrastructural support required to ensure smooth proceedings.