Assam Cabinet approves fast-track court for Zubeen Garg death case

Guwahati, Feb 27: In a significant move aimed at ensuring speedy justice, the Assam Cabinet on Thursday approved the constitution of a dedicated fast-track court for the day-to-day trial in the case related to the demise of popular singer Zubeen Garg.

The decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the Lok Sewa Bhawan. The move comes amid growing public interest and the family’s demand for a swift trial.

Addressing the press, Sarma said the State government will formally request the Gauhati High Court to constitute an exclusive sessions court under Section 346(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for conducting daily hearings in the case.

“The Cabinet has approved the formation of a dedicated court for the day-to-day trial of the case. We will place a request before the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court. Thereafter, the Chief Justice will take a decision on the constitution of the court and the proceedings,” Sarma said.

He added that the government is committed to ensuring a transparent and timely judicial process in view of the sensitivity of the matter.

“This case has emotional and social significance. The family members of Zubeen Garg have publicly sought a fast-track trial. Respecting their demand, the Cabinet has decided to move forward with this proposal,” he stated.

The Chief Minister also informed that the government had earlier considered continuing the trial under the present judge, as no accused in the case had secured bail so far. However, the request from the family for an expedited trial prompted the government to take the present step.

“We felt that keeping the case with the existing court could also ensure continuity. But since the family has asked for a fast-track mechanism, we have accepted their request in the larger interest of justice,” Sarma said.

According to the decision, the Gauhati High Court will appoint a judge and issue necessary guidelines for the functioning of the special court. The State government, on its part, will provide all logistical and infrastructural support required for smooth proceedings.

The move is expected to expedite the judicial process and bring clarity to a case that has drawn widespread public attention across Assam.