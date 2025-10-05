First-ever Bharalu River boat race highlights campaign to reclaim Guwahati’s lost river

Guwahati, Oct 5: For the first time ever, a boat race was held on the Bharalu River in Guwahati on Sunday as part of the “Save Bharalu” Campaign, an initiative aimed at raising public awareness about the river’s deteriorating condition.

Four boats participated in the race, which started from Jonali on Zoo Road and concluded at Rajgarh.

“Through this event, we want to raise awareness and show that Bharalu is not merely a drain, but a river that can be revived,” said a local, associated with the campaign.

The organisers added that many had doubted the feasibility of holding a boat race on the heavily polluted river.

“People didn’t believe we could do it. But we want to draw the government’s attention through this initiative. We’ve been working on this mission since 2021, and we will continue our efforts,” they said.

Earlier in March, Assam’s Minister for Public Health Engineering, Jayanta Mallabarua, addressed concerns over the pollution of Guwahati’s three major rivers—Bharalu, Mora Bharalu, and Bahini—during the Budget Session of the Legislative Assembly.

He noted that some private entities were carrying out cleaning operations at costs far lower than government estimates, raising questions about their effectiveness and methods.

To ensure better oversight, the Minister had announced the formation of monitoring committees comprising government officials and local residents.

“These committees will ensure strict supervision of the work being carried out. We also welcome suggestions from the public to help streamline the process,” he had previously said.











