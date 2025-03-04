Govt sanctions sewerage treatment plant in city, aims for cleaner rivers

Guwahati, Mar. 4: The government has sanctioned funds for the construction of a sewerage treatment plant, with work expected to commence within this year, announced Minister for Public Health and Engineering (PHE) Jayanta Mallabarua on Monday during the fifth day of the Budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

Responding to a question raised by West Guwahati MLA Ramendra Nath Kalita of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), Mallabarua confirmed that the project aligns with the Mission Flood Free Guwahati initiative.

Mallabarua further stated that various departments, including the Water Resources Department, Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), and Railways, are working in coordination under the direct supervision of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who conducts timely reviews of the progress.

Concerns over cleaning operations of city rivers

Addressing concerns about the pollution and cleaning operations of Guwahati’s three major rivers—Bharalu, Mora Bharalu, and Bahini—Mallabarua revealed that some parties have been undertaking cleaning projects at significantly lower costs than government estimates, raising doubts over their efficiency and methodology.

“This raises questions about the effectiveness of the cleaning process. We are now keeping a strict watch on such activities,” he stated.

To enhance monitoring, the minister announced the formation of committees comprising government officials and local residents to oversee cleaning activities.

“Official and local representatives will be part of the monitoring committee to ensure strict supervision of those carrying out the work. This will streamline the process, and we welcome further suggestions from the public,” he added.

Citizen participation & pollution control measures

Mallabarua also highlighted the Swachh Guwahati Abhiyaan, launched on December 15, 2024, aimed at increasing public awareness and citizen participation in keeping the city clean.

He further pointed out that siltation, worsened by runoff from the surrounding hills, is a major cause of pollution in the rivers.

“Garbage and contaminated water flow into the rivers, worsening pollution levels. The GMC and GMDA are actively engaged in de-siltation efforts, and we have installed specialized sieve-like structures in the rivers to filter waste,” he explained.

Most polluted river in India

MLA Kalita expressed grave concerns over the pollution in the city’s rivers, citing a survey by the Assam State Pollution Control Board that ranked the Bharalu River as the most polluted in India. He attributed the deterioration to the unchecked disposal of garbage and contaminated water.

Kalita suggested a series of measures, including the engagement of experts for river cleaning, proper sewage treatment before releasing wastewater into rivers, and the installation of CCTV cameras and lighting along riverbanks to deter illegal dumping and impose fines on violators.

He also proposed a long-term vision to develop the city’s rivers for tourism, drawing inspiration from international examples.

“In Amsterdam, rivers are flanked by guarding walls and boating facilities. A similar approach could turn Guwahati’s rivers into tourist attractions. While this is not an overnight task, a master plan should be developed,” Kalita suggested.