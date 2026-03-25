Don't politicise Zubeen Garg's legacy: Family member urges restraint

Guwahati, March 25: Amid growing references to the late Assamese cultural icon Zubeen Garg in the ongoing political discourse, his uncle Manoj Borthakur has urged restraint, calling on individuals and groups not to use the singer’s name for political purposes.

Speaking to reporters, Borthakur said that while Zubeen Garg dedicated his life to the people of Assam, a section of society failed to support or recognise him during his lifetime.

“Zubeen gave his entire life to the people of Assam, but a section of people neither supported him nor stood by him. They observed him from a distance and, at times, even hurt him,” he said.

Expressing concern, Borthakur criticised attempts to invoke the singer’s name in the current election narrative.

“Now, during elections, some people are trying to use Zubeen’s name and give it an anti-government twist. They should not assume that the people of Assam are unaware or easily influenced. The present generation is intelligent and can see through such attempts,” he remarked.

He further urged those involved to maintain neutrality and refrain from politicising the legacy of the late artist.

“This section of people should remain silent and neutral. Zubeen belonged to the people, not to any political agenda,” he added.

Borthakur also alleged that some individuals had sought to benefit from Zubeen Garg’s legacy after his passing, through publications and other means, without having supported him earlier.

“After his death, some people published books and collections and gained economically. But during his lifetime, Zubeen did not receive the recognition or respect he truly deserved from them,” he said.

He pointed out that the singer never sought validation from such quarters, and that his bond with the people remained central to his life and work.

“If they had written about him or supported him when he was alive, he would have received the recognition he deserved. But Zubeen never yearned for that kind of approval. He always belonged to the people and will continue to live in their hearts,” Borthakur said.