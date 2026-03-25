Singapore court rules Zubeen Garg's death accidental, finds no foul play

Singapore, March 25: The Singapore coroner’s court has ruled that the death of Assamese cultural icon Zubeen Garg was the result of an accidental drowning, affirming findings by the Police Coast Guard (PCG) that there was no foul play involved.

According to a report by Singapore-based news portal Channel News Asia (CNA), State Coroner Adam Nakhoda, while delivering the verdict on Wednesday, described the incident as “simply due to an unfortunate and tragic accidental drowning.”

“In circumstances where the police have established that there is no foul play involved, and the public prosecutor has concurred with this conclusion, it would be improper for the coroner to make a finding that criminal offences were committed,” Nakhoda stated.

The court emphasised that there was no evidence to suggest that anyone had forced, coerced, or pushed the singer into the water. It also noted that no individual has been charged, and found no basis to support allegations that swimmers present had deliberately held Garg underwater.

Addressing concerns raised by his wife, Garima Saikia Garg, the coroner observed that the PCG had carried out a “comprehensive and thorough investigation.” He clarified that determining criminal liability lies outside the coroner’s mandate and rests with prosecutorial authorities.

The ruling further stated that Garg had voluntarily entered the water on both occasions, and that those present had attempted to assist him to the best of their ability.

It also highlighted that the singer had consumed alcohol prior to the incident and was intoxicated at the time, which likely impaired his judgment. “Mr Garg had been intoxicated, and this likely affected his judgment, including his decision not to wear a life jacket,” Nakhoda said.

The court took note of Garg’s medical history, including hypertension and epilepsy, with his last reported epileptic episode in 2024. While it did not rule out the possibility of a seizure prior to the drowning, it said there was insufficient evidence to establish this conclusively.

Additionally, the coroner found “nothing untoward” or “sinister” about the invitation extended to Garg for his Singapore visit, observing that members of the Assam Association Singapore had made genuine efforts to facilitate his trip.

The ruling comes amid concerns earlier raised by Garg’s family regarding the circumstances surrounding his death, including questions over whether he had entered the water voluntarily.

Meanwhile, separate legal proceedings are ongoing in Assam, where the Gauhati High Court has constituted a fast-track court to hear the case. Judge Sharmila Bhuyan has been designated to preside over proceedings involving individuals who were present on the yacht at the time of the incident.