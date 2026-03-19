Zubeen Garg case: Gauhati HC sets up fast-track court, Sharmila Bhuyan to preside

Guwahati, Mar 19: The Gauhati High Court, on Thursday, appointed an exclusive fast-track sessions court for conducting day-to-day trial proceedings in the Zubeen Garg death case, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Baksa district judge Sharmila Bhuyan will head the fast-track court. "Today marks a significant milestone in our collective pursuit of justice in the Zubeen Garg murder case," Sarma said in a social media post.

"The Hon'ble Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court has been pleased to nominate Smt. Sharmila Bhuyan, presently serving as District Judge, Baksa, to preside over an exclusive fast-track sessions court for conducting day-to-day trial proceedings in this matter," he added.

Sarma, while addressing the press at Vajpayee Bhbawan on Thursday, said that until the fast-track court becomes operational, the district court will hear the case on a daily basis. "Once Bhuyan arrives from Baksa, she will take charge," he added.

The Cabinet had earlier approved the constitution of a dedicated fast-track court in February.

The Chief Minister had also informed that the government had earlier considered continuing the trial under the present judge, as no accused in the case had secured bail so far.

However, the request from the family for an expedited trial prompted the government to take the present step.

“We felt that keeping the case with the existing court could also ensure continuity. But since the family has asked for a fast-track mechanism, we have accepted their request in the larger interest of justice,” Sarma said.

Sarma said appointment of the fast-track court "will greatly expedite the judicial process and it reinforces our commitment to ensuring timely justice".

"I express my deep appreciation and heartfelt gratitude to Justice Ashutosh Kumar, Honble Chief Justice, Gauhati High Court for accepting our request and for his unwavering support in strengthening the cause of justice," the CM added.

Garg passed away under mysterious circumstances on September 19 last year in Singapore, where he had gone to perform at a cultural festival.

The Special Investigation Team of Assam Police filed the chargesheet in the case on December 12, naming seven arrested accused, with four of them charged with murder.

PTI