Court grants permanent custody of abused dog to Purr Paws Foundation

Guwahati, May 5: In response to a case related to cruelty against animals, the Court of District & Sessions Judge, Kamrup (M), has directed that the golden retriever named Prince, which was allegedly subjected to cruelty by its owner last year should remain in the protective custody of the Purr Paws Foundation, thereby making its earlier interim order absolute.

The incident came to light on November 20, 2024, when a disturbing video surfaced online showing Selimul Islam mercilessly beating his dog, Prince. The footage quickly went viral, sparking widespread outrage from animal welfare activists and the public alike.

The court in its order observed that the severity and nature of the alleged offence must be the foremost consideration when deciding custody in cases involving animals. In this case, the offence was deemed grave, and there existed a clear possibility that the dog could be subjected to further abuse if returned to the accused.

After the video had gone viral on social media, the Purr Paws Foundation led by its founder Nandini Baruah filed an FIR on November 23, 2024, at Dispur Police Station (case no. 1256/2024).

Subsequently, when police, accompanied by members of the Foundation, reached the location, they discovered that Selimul Islam had fled, abandoning Prince in a shocking condition, without food or water.

Due to inadequate shelter facilities at the police station, Prince was temporarily handed over to the care of the Purr Paws Foundation, a registered NGO specializing in animal rescue and rehabilitation. However, during the investigation, Selimul Islam moved the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court in Kamrup (M), Guwahati, filing a ‘Zimma’ (custody) petition seeking Prince’s return. On December 11, 2024, the court granted the custody.

However, the Foundation immediately challenged the order by filing a Revision Application before the Court of District & Sessions Judge, Kamrup (M). Advocates Bijon Kumar Mahajan and Pranab Kumar Das, appearing on behalf of the Foundation, secured an interim stay on December 13, 2024. The court, while granting the stay, remarked that living beings must be treated with empathy and that the judiciary has a solemn duty to shield voiceless animals from cruelty.

After hearing final arguments on April 3, 2025, the court passed its judgment on April 24, 2025, setting aside the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s earlier order. Emphasizing the need to prioritize animal welfare and prevent potential abuse, the court directed that Prince will continue to remain in the custody of the Purr Paws Foundation, thus granting him safety and care.

By

Staff Reporter