Sessions Court intervenes in animal cruelty case, prioritises dog's protection

Guwahati, Dec 14:The Court of Sessions Judge, Kamrup (M) on Friday set aside an order passed by the Court of Judicial Magistrate, 1st Class, Kamrup (M) in connection with case of animal cruelty registered with Dispur Police.

The initial order had granted custody of a golden retriever to its owner, Salimul Islam, the prime accused in the animal cruelty case.

However, after hearing arguments from both the defence and the prosecution, the Sessions Court stayed the order, emphasising the need for the dog's continued protection.

The case came to light after a video of Islam brutally beating the dog, named Prince, went viral in the so- cial media. This prompted animal rights activists Abhay Bora and Chandamita Das to take action, leading to the filing of an FIR with Dispur Police under the guidance of the Purrpaws Foundation.

When the dog was rescued, it was found confined in a room with an aluminum partition, deprived of food and water.

Initially, the dog was placed under the care of the Purrpaws Foundation. However, Islam later filed a petition with the Judicial Magistrate and regained custody of Prince.

In response, the Purrpaws Foundation approached the Sessions Court, seeking justice for the abused animal. Advocates Bijon Mahajan and Nimish Mahajan, with legal support from Abhisekh Deka and Homen Borah, presented the case on behalf of the NGO.

In a statement, animal rights activist Nandini Baruah expressed gratitude to the legal team, and all the animal lovers who have supported Prince through this difficult time.

"We will remain vigilant in ensuring that justice is served and that Prince receives the care and protection he deserves," she stated.





By-

Staff Reporter