CM Sarma says Singapore verdict strengthens Assam's case in Zubeen Garg death

Guwahati, March 25: Reacting to the Singapore court’s ruling that Assamese cultural icon Zubeen Garg’s death was an accidental drowning, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said the findings are in line with the Assam government’s investigation, asserting that there is “no contradiction” between the two.

The Singapore coroner’s court had ruled that Garg’s death was “simply due to an unfortunate and tragic accidental drowning,” affirming findings by the Police Coast Guard (PCG) that there was no foul play involved.

The verdict was delivered by State Coroner Adam Nakhoda.

Responding to the development during his campaign in Nagaon, Sarma said the conclusions drawn in Singapore broadly match the observations made in Assam’s chargesheet.

“There is no difference between the Singapore judgement and our chargesheet. The Assam government had stated that Zubeen had consumed alcohol, and the Singapore court has also confirmed that he had been drinking from the previous night,” he said.

He pointed out that the Singapore court’s findings on the quantity of alcohol were also consistent with the state’s investigation.

“The court has mentioned around 380 ml of alcohol, which is in line with what we had recorded. In that sense, their findings strengthen our case,” Sarma added.

However, the Chief Minister maintained that the Assam Police investigation goes further in examining the circumstances under which alcohol was consumed.

“Our position is that he was made to drink. We believe this was not entirely voluntary but part of a larger conspiracy,” he said.

Sarma also responded to criticism from opposition leaders, including Akhil Gogoi and Dulu Ahmed, who had questioned why Assam Police did not travel to Singapore as part of the probe.

“Some have said Assam Police should have gone to Singapore. But what would have been achieved by that? The key aspects of the case including the financial trail and related evidence are linked to Assam,” he said.

He further claimed that the alleged conspiracy had its roots within the state.

“We have reasons to believe that the conspiracy was carried out here. The bank accounts and other evidence are in Assam, so it made sense to conduct the investigation from here,” he stated.

Reiterating allegations mentioned in the chargesheet, Sarma said, “We have stated that Amritprava was part of a conspiracy and intentionally made Zubeen consume alcohol. Our investigation has been carried out independently, beyond politics.”

He added that the Singapore verdict would help people understand the basis of the Assam government’s probe.

“Today’s judgement shows that we were on the right track. People will now see that our work was based on facts and not political motives,” Sarma said.

The remarks come even as the Singapore court has ruled out foul play in its jurisdiction, while parallel legal proceedings in Assam continue to examine other aspects of the case.