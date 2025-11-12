CM asks GMC to frame vending zone policy favouring women SHGs in Guwahati

Guwahati, Nov 12: The Assam government is drafting a new policy that will give women Self Help Groups (SHGs) priority to set up shops and kiosks in all vending zones across Guwahati, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Wednesday.

Sarma said the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has been directed to prepare the framework for the initiative, which aims to empower women entrepreneurs while bringing order to the city’s unregulated vending spaces.

"Every new establishment in Guwahati creates vending zones; whether it’s the Pragjyotishpur Medical College, the new GMCH building, or under flyovers. Under the new policy, these will first be offered to women SHGs for running businesses," the Chief Minister told the press, in Khanapara.

Referring to Manipur’s iconic Ima Market, or Mothers’ Market, run entirely by women, Sarma said the Assam government wants to emulate that model to strengthen women’s participation in the local economy.

“Many vending zones are currently occupied by suspected elements. I’ve asked GMC to formulate a policy that ensures such spaces go to SHGs instead,” he said.

The Chief Minister added that while the policy would initially cover Guwahati, it could later be extended to Dibrugarh and Silchar.

“Even in old vending areas where suspected people now run shops, I want those spaces to be reallocated to SHGs so that we can make more lakhpati baidews,” he remarked, referring to financially independent women.

For years, the absence of a proper vending policy has plagued Guwahati’s urban development.

A 2023 report, published in a national daily, estimated that around 40,000 informal vendors operate in the city, most without permits; leading to traffic chaos, encroached pavements, and limited accessibility for senior citizens and specially-abled people.

The Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014 requires cities to form Town Vending Committees (TVCs) to identify legal vending zones and issue licences, but progress in Guwahati has been slow.

In December 2024, Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania announced a civic upgrade plan under the GMC, which included new community toilets, market revamps, and 81 vending zones, 10 of which were to be completed in the first phase.

Key markets in Ulubari, Ganeshguri, and Beltola were even scheduled for inauguration by the Chief Minister earlier this year, but progress has been limited.

Against this backdrop, the proposed SHG-first vending policy could serve a dual purpose of empowering women with sustainable livelihoods, while bringing long-overdue regulation to the city’s informal economy.