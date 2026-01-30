Chandmari Flyover closed from Jan 30 as Maharaj Prithu flyover work intensifies

Guwahati, Jan 30: The Guwahati Traffic Police on Thursday announced a complete suspension of vehicular movement on the Chandmari Flyover, effective from January 30, in view of the ongoing construction of the Maharaj Prithu Flyover, which will eventually connect to the Chandmari stretch near Gopinath Bordoloi Road.

According to a fresh traffic advisory, the existing Chandmari Flyover will remain closed to all vehicles until the completion of the construction work.

Authorities said the decision has been taken in the interest of junction development and public safety, as heavy construction activity is currently underway in the area.

Commuters have been urged to strictly avoid the affected stretch and follow the designated alternative routes to ensure smoother traffic flow and to minimise congestion across adjoining localities.

As per the advisory, vehicles approaching from the Zoo Road side should take Apurba Sinha Path or Rajgarh Road. From Rajgarh Road, commuters can continue their journey via South Sarania Path, GS Road, Dr B Borooah Road and GNB Road.

Vehicles coming from the Chandmari side have been advised to move towards Bamunimaidam via MRD Road, with further diversion options available through Hatigarh Chariali (Railway Colony Road) or the Noonmati–Mathgharia route.

Special traffic arrangements have also been put in place for passenger and commercial vehicles. City buses and electric buses travelling from Adabari towards GNB Road and MRD Road will be diverted through the Patharquarry Roundabout.

Buses coming from the Ganeshguri side will be allowed to proceed up to Zoo Road Tiniali and then rerouted towards Adabari via MT Road and Mathgharia.

Metro share taxis (Magic) operating from Noonmati will function only up to the Chandmari Police Point during the closure period. These vehicles will take a U-turn on MRD Road and return towards Noonmati, operating as shuttle services to reduce congestion at the junction.

In a bid to ease traffic pressure, all city buses have been strictly instructed to operate in an orderly manner, keep to the left lane at all times and refrain from overtaking.

Officials said the traffic restrictions and diversion plan were finalised after consultations with all concerned stakeholders during a special Regional Transport Authority (RTA) meeting held on January 29.

The advisory comes after severe traffic chaos was witnessed in Guwahati on Thursday, when both lanes of the Chandmari Flyover were abruptly blocked due to construction work related to the MRD Road Flyover.

The sudden closure, reportedly implemented without prior public intimation, triggered massive congestion across Chandmari, Zoo Road, Rajgarh and adjoining areas.

The episode exposed serious lapses in planning and execution by the Public Works Department (PWD) and the contractor implementing the project, as well as inadequate coordination with the traffic police, drawing sharp criticism from commuters who were stranded for hours.