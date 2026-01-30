Traffic chaos grips city as Chandmari flyover lanes shut without warning

GUWAHATI, Jan 30: The city witnessed yet another day of traffic chaos on Thursday after both lanes of the Chandmari flyover were abruptly blocked due to the ongoing construction of the MRD Road flyover.

The situation spiralled out of control in the absence of any prior public intimation, exposing glaring lapses in planning and execution by the Public Works Department (PWD) and the contractor entrusted with the project, as well as poor coordination with the traffic police.

While one lane of the Chandmari flyover had been blocked for the past 15 days following a public communication citing the merging of the new flyover with the existing structure, the sudden closure of both lanes came as a shock to commuters.

Daily commuters, office-goers and people returning home were caught mid-journey, crawling at a snail’s pace or stuck in standstill traffic.

Vehicles, including city buses coming from RG Baruah Road, were forced to divert towards Rajgarh Road, already notorious for its narrow bylanes. Traffic from the Silpukhuri side heading towards RG Baruah Road was diverted through Bamunimaidam Colony and other residential areas, turning quiet neighbourhoods into congested corridors.

Moments later, traffic from RG Baruah Road was also diverted towards Zoo-Narengi Road, prompting vehicles heading to Chandmari to take Railway Colony Road, resulting in a chok-a-bloc situation on the narrow connecting stretch.

The frequent closure of the railway gate further worsened the situation, plunging the entire area into complete disorder. Urban planners and citizens alike slammed the contractor for violating basic construction norms.

Traffic police personnel were seen helplessly blowing whistles, with little impact on the situation.

“Blocking major arterial roads without proper phasing, signage, traffic personnel or prior notice reflects sheer negligence. Adding to public misery is the unchecked dust pollution from the construction site, affecting visibility, air quality and public health – another clear violation of environmental and safety norms,” said a commuter, Abhijit.

Another commuter said, “This is not development; this is complete harassment. Blocking both lanes without warning or an alternative plan shows that public convenience comes last on the administration’s priority list.”

An office-goer working at a media house said, “No signs, no alerts, no traffic staff – just chaos. This kind of disorder is possible only in Guwahati.”

A traffic police official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “Sudden lane closures make traffic management impossible. Without prior coordination, even diversion plans fail.”

A Rajgarh resident, who was stuck for over half an hour in his residential lane, said, “Our narrow lanes have become highways now. Residential areas are paying the price for poor planning.”

Another resident pointed out that dust pollution from the construction site was alarming, with no sprinklers or barriers in place, in clear violation of environmental guidelines.

However, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Jayanta Sarathi Borah said the decision was implemented on a trial basis to assess traffic flow.

PWD officials did not respond to calls.









By

Staff Reporter