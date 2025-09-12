BTC Polls: CM Sarma releases BJP manifesto, vows all-round development in BTR

Guwahati, Sept 12: With just 10 days to go for the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday unveiled the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) manifesto at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati, marking the party’s first attempt to form a government in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

“We have received immense support from the people. BJP will play a major role in the upcoming election,” Sarma said while releasing the manifesto.

The manifesto has been made available to the public through websites, print, and even WhatsApp. In a unique approach, it also includes songs in multiple languages—Bodo, Assamese, Nepali, Adivasi, Santali, Bengali, and Hindi—reflecting the multilingual fabric of the BTR.

“I urge the people to go through our manifesto,” the chief minister added.

Promising inclusive development, Sarma assured that every government scheme would be extended to the people of the region. He assured that five lakh families would be covered under the Orunodoi scheme within a month of BJP forming the council, while five lakh women would benefit from the Mahila Udyomita Asoni.

“Every girl student of BTR will receive the Nijut Moina Asoni. A government college will be established in every subdivision, and a new campus of Bodoland University will come up in Udalguri,” Sarma announced.

He further pledged to make BTR a “developed region” through comprehensive reforms.

Meanwhile, several Koch Rajbongshi leaders announced their decision to join the BJP.

Welcoming them, Sarma said, “It is a happy day for us as leaders who fought for the rights of the Koch Rajbongshi community are joining the BJP.”

The BTC elections are scheduled for September 22, with vote counting on September 26. A total of 26,57,937 voters—13,23,399 men, 13,34,521 women, and 17 registered as ‘Others’—will cast their votes across 3,359 polling stations, marking a 6.77% increase from 2020.

To ensure smooth polling, a public holiday has been declared on September 22 across the BTC jurisdiction.