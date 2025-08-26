BTC polls on September 22, results on September 26: State Election Commission

Guwahati, August 26: The Assam State Election Commission, on Tuesday, announced the schedule for the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, setting polling for September 22 and counting of votes for September 26.

According to the notification, the last date for filing nominations is September 2. A total of 26,57,937 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise this time, including 13,23,399 male voters, 13,34,521 female voters, and 17 categorised as “Others”.

Polling will be conducted across 3,359 stations, marking a 6.77% increase from the 3,146 stations in 2020. The Model Code of Conduct has come into immediate effect in areas under the BTC.

"The Commission has decided to continue the process of addition of new electors till the last date of filing of nominations, as per rules, subject to ongoing summary revision exercise by ECI," read the nomination.





Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to announce its list of candidates for the BTC elections on August 30 or 31.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who has campaigned in 35 constituencies in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), expressed confidence about his party’s prospects.

“The support and love that we have received from the people of BTR has exceeded our expectations. The massive crowds at our meetings make it clear that people will vote for BJP in large numbers this time,” Sarma told reporters.

Recalling the 2020 BTC polls, where the BJP contested 24 seats and won nine, Sarma indicated the party would contest more constituencies this time.

“Going by how the election wind is blowing, BJP will definitely have a better showing this year,” he said, while adding that the final strategy would be drawn up in September after discussions with candidates.

On governance, the Chief Minister stressed the need for reforms in the Village Council Development Committee (VCDC) system.

“Whether it is us or another party in government, the poor cannot benefit fully unless VCDC members are elected. There must be polls instead of selections,” he said.

Sarma refrained from making direct comments on other parties, highlighting instead that the BJP’s core agenda in BTR is peace and stability.

“I don’t consider UPPL or BPF as competitors. We are contesting to continue the peace the region has enjoyed in the past five years,” he said.