Booking glitches, panic demand raise LPG concerns in Guwahati

As tensions escalate in the Middle East, with both Iran and the US-Israel bloc refusing to back down, concerns over global energy supply chains are beginning to ripple far beyond the region.

While the Central government has reiterated that India’s crude supply position remains secure, with alternative sourcing compensating for disruptions along key routes, fears of a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shortage have begun surfacing in several cities, particularly affecting the hospitality sector.

Though no official supply disruption has been declared, early signs of strain are being felt across parts of Guwahati.

Residents and small businesses in the city have started expressing anxiety over a potential shortage of LPG, a fuel that forms the backbone of everyday cooking in households and eateries alike.

The concerns come even as the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Thursday stated that there is sufficient LPG stock to ensure smooth supply for the next 11–13 days.

“There will not be any problem in the next eleven days. There is enough stock. The government has also directed the four refineries to ramp up production,” IOC’s CGM (LPG) Amarjyoti Bordoloi, told The Assam Tribune, on Friday.

However, the company acknowledged that consumers were facing difficulties booking refills due to glitches in the online booking system.

Local LPG agencies say demand for cylinders has surged in recent days as consumers rush to secure supplies amid fears of a prolonged global crisis.





LPG shortage have begun surfacing in several cities. (AT Photo)

According to a staff member at a gas agency in the busy Uzan Bazar area, the pressure on supply appears to be driven largely by panic bookings rather than an actual shortage, “at least for now”. Nevertheless, the sudden surge in demand has significantly strained the system.

“Yes, the problem is rising. For the past six days there has been no supply of commercial LPG. When it comes to domestic LPG, almost every customer has booked cylinders. If normally we need about 10,000 cylinders in a month, now nearly 20,000 bookings have come in. Because many people started booking out of fear, the booking system is facing very high traffic,” the agency worker said, requesting anonymity.

Residents in several neighbourhoods say the booking system has become unusually crowded, with many attempting to secure cylinders earlier than usual. For some, this has already translated into practical difficulties.

A resident from Uzan Bazar, who did not wish to be named, said he had been unable to obtain a cylinder despite visiting the agency recently.

“There are no commercial cylinders. I earlier had a commercial cylinder which I surrendered. On Wednesday, domestic cylinders arrived at the agency, but since I didn’t have a booking I couldn’t receive one. For the past six days, booking itself was not available. If booking is not done within 25 days, they don’t provide cylinders. With the month of Ramzan going on, we are facing a lot of issues,” he said.

Many residents say even the process of booking a cylinder has suddenly become unpredictable, something they had rarely experienced before.

Binoy Kalita, a resident of Satgaon in Guwahati, said he recently struggled to place a refill booking.

“The LPG issue has started. When I tried booking for a cylinder I couldn’t do it. I don’t know what the issue is. It is God’s grace that my family still has one extra cylinder which we are currently using,” he said.

Kalita added that if the situation worsens, families may have to revert to traditional cooking methods.

“If the situation takes a turn, we may have to switch to wood fire, just like in the early days when our grandparents used to cook in villages. It won’t just be us—I think many households will do the same,” he said.





Residents in the city have started expressing anxiety over a potential shortage of LPG. (AT Photo)

The concerns have also begun to affect the city’s food businesses. Navanil, a partner at Fatbelly, an eatery chain operating in Guwahati, said suppliers are no longer able to provide cylinders as readily as before, forcing the restaurant to explore alternative arrangements.

“The problem is rising slowly and suppliers are not able to provide LPG the way they used to earlier. We are managing by sourcing from different places, but we have now started shifting some operations from gas to electrical equipment,” he said.

To ensure that operations continue if the situation worsens, restaurants have begun preparing contingency plans. Navanil said the outlet has made backup arrangements to keep its kitchens running.

“Our outlets are operational as of now. In case the situation becomes extreme, we have made backup arrangements. We are arranging firewood and have set up a base kitchen where noodles and rice can be prepared in bulk and distributed to outlets. Other items will be cooked in the restaurants using electrical equipment so that the outlets don’t have to shut down,” he added.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma warned that action would be taken if anyone is found over-purchasing cylinders.

“The Chief Secretary reviewed the situation yesterday with the DCs. I will also hold a meeting with the DCs tomorrow. Administrations have been asked to monitor and crack down on incidents of over-purchase of LPG. The world is facing a crisis. We need to be cautious to tide over the crisis,” Sarma had said on Thursday.

For now, LPG supply in the city has not officially been declared disrupted. However, the sudden spike in bookings, difficulty in securing commercial cylinders and growing anxiety among consumers suggest that the ripple effects of global tensions are already being felt locally.