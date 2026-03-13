CM Sarma orders crackdown on LPG black marketing, warns of arrest

Guwahati, Mar 13: Amid concerns over a possible fuel shortage in the State due to the ongoing tensions in West Asia, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday warned that strict action would be taken against anyone found purchasing LPG cylinders beyond the permitted limit.

“The Government of India has fixed a 25-day gap for LPG booking; earlier it was 22 days. The Chief Secretary has spoken to all the Deputy Commissioners. If any place is found purchasing LPG cylinders beyond their requirement, we will take action,” the Chief Minister said during a press briefing in Guwahati.

He further pointed to unusual purchasing patterns in Dhing in Nagaon district, where a large quantity of LPG cylinders was reportedly bought within a span of ten days.

“The Nagaon DC visited Dhing to find out why such a large quantity was purchased. To ensure that no black market is created, the DCs have started their work. I will also speak to them so that no one purchases LPG beyond what is required for black marketing, as the whole world is facing LPG-related concerns,” Sarma added.

The Chief Minister emphasised that vigilance is essential to prevent misuse of the supply chain.

“The more careful we are, the better we will be able to tackle the situation. If people are not careful and try to create a black market, then ordinary citizens will suffer. From yesterday we have started monitoring the situation, and if anyone is found engaging in black marketing of LPG, I have ordered that the person be arrested,” he said.

Earlier, on March 11, Sarma had assured that there is no shortage of domestic LPG in India and said the Union government has adequate mechanisms in place to ensure uninterrupted supply across the country.

“There is no dearth of domestic LPG in the country. India procures LPG and gas from nearly 40 countries, and supplies are being maintained smoothly,” the Chief Minister said.