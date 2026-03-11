No domestic LPG shortage, supplies secured from 40 countries: CM Sarma

Guwahati, March 11: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said there is no shortage of domestic LPG in India and assured that the Union government has adequate mechanisms in place to ensure uninterrupted supply across the country.

Responding to concerns about possible shortages, Sarma said India has diversified its sources of LPG and continues to import gas from several countries to meet domestic demand.

“There is no dearth of domestic LPG in the country. India has procured LPG and gas from nearly 40 countries, and supplies are being maintained smoothly,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that Russia has also continued to supply oil and gas to India, helping ensure energy security.

“Even Russia has been sending oil and gas to India. The government has taken multiple steps to diversify energy sources so that there is no disruption in supply,” he said.

Sarma also expressed confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ability to manage any potential supply concerns, citing the Centre’s handling of the oxygen crisis during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, when there were widespread concerns about oxygen availability, the Prime Minister personally coordinated efforts to ensure supply across the country. Similarly, if any challenge arises in LPG supply, the government will handle the situation effectively,” he said.

The Chief Minister also addressed questions regarding the decision to rename Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College in Barpeta as Barpeta Medical College.

Explaining the rationale behind the move, Sarma said the change was aimed at maintaining uniformity in naming government medical colleges in the State.

“Most medical colleges in Assam are named after their geographical locations, such as those in Dhubri, Dibrugarh and Guwahati. The decision to rename Barpeta Medical College has been taken to maintain the same pattern of naming institutions based on their location,” he said.

Sarma clarified that the move was not intended to diminish the legacy of former President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, who hailed from Assam.

“Dr Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed was the first President of India from Assam and we deeply respect his legacy. The government will name another institution in the State in a manner befitting his stature,” he added.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the decision was taken purely from an administrative and institutional standpoint to ensure consistency in naming conventions across government medical colleges in Assam.