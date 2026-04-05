Beef row ignites Guwahati Central; CM warns of action against AJP nominee’s family

Guwahati, April 5: The electoral contest in Guwahati Central has taken a sharply polarised turn, with “beef politics” emerging as the defining flashpoint ahead of the Assam Assembly elections, pushing conventional campaign issues to the margins.

At the centre of the controversy is Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) candidate Kunki Chowdhury, whose campaign has drawn both high-profile endorsements and sustained attacks from the ruling BJP, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The row escalated after Sarma alleged that Chowdhury’s mother, Sujata Chowdhury Gurung, had shared images of consuming beef on social media, triggering what he described as hurt sentiments among followers of Sanatan traditions.

The Chief Minister framed the issue as one of cultural identity and respect for local beliefs.

“In Assam, consuming beef and proudly posting on social media is not acceptable. There is a law here with three years’ imprisonment. After elections, under the Cattle Prevention Act, I will take action against her parents. I will accept everything, but not this,” Sarma said, during a campaign rally in Jorhat, on Saturday.

He further invoked Assam’s religious and cultural landmarks, including Kamakhya, Majuli and Batadrava Than, to underline what he termed the need to uphold the state’s traditions.

“Will we allow practices that go against these beliefs?” he asked.

The controversy traces back to April 2, when Sarma, speaking after a campaign rally in Khowang, first raised the issue, describing Gurung’s actions as “anti-national” and challenging AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi to clarify the party’s position.

The remarks triggered a political backlash, with Opposition voices accusing the BJP of foregrounding identity-based issues to deflect attention from governance and development concerns.

Even as the rhetoric intensified, Chowdhury’s campaign gained visibility with backing from prominent intellectuals and public figures.

Eminent scholar Hiren Gohain, whom she visited on Saturday, endorsed her candidature, calling for a new generation of leadership.

“Young candidates like you represent the future. Many things in the state need rebuilding, and that requires courage. The way you are campaigning shows promise, you have my blessings,” Gohain said.

Former Assam Director General of Police and Sahitya Akademi award-winning writer Harekrishna Deka also urged voters to support Chowdhury, describing her as a representative of Gen Z aspirations.

Adding a national dimension, economist and spouse of Union Finance Minster Nirmala Sitharaman, Parakala Prabhakar, in a video message on April 4, said the Assam elections carried broader implications beyond the state.

“These elections are not just about Guwahati or Assam but they carry long-term implications for the country,” he said in the video.

The BJP, however, has doubled down, expanding the issue into a wider ideological debate. Sarma reiterated that respect for local laws and traditions must be upheld, while criticising what he called attempts to normalise practices that offend religious sentiments.

With both sides digging in, Guwahati Central has emerged as one of the most closely watched constituencies, where identity politics has overtaken bread-and-butter issues, turning the campaign into a high-stakes ideological contest.