AJP’s Kunki files deepfake complaint; gets backing from FM Sitharaman’s spouse

Guwahati, April 4: Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) candidate from Guwahati Central, Kunki Chowdhury, has filed a complaint at Panbazar Police Station alleging the circulation of defamatory deepfake videos aimed at tarnishing her image ahead of the Assam Assembly elections.

In her complaint addressed to the Officer-in-Charge of the Panbazar Cyber Police Station, Chowdhury stated that “several unidentified individuals operating through multiple social media accounts have created and circulated manipulated videos using artificial intelligence technology.”

She alleged that the content falsely portrays her in a manner intended to damage her “character, reputation, dignity and electoral prospects.”

The complaint further states that the perpetrators dragged her family into the controversy.





“They have even gone to the extent of dragging the name of my mother into maliciously created fake videos, causing severe mental distress and tarnishing her reputation in society,” the complaint reads.

Chowdhury also pointed out that a video she had originally uploaded on her official Instagram account on April 2 was used as source material to create the alleged deepfakes.

Calling for immediate action, she urged authorities to register the complaint under relevant legal provisions, identify those responsible, and “take urgent steps to remove or block the defamatory content.”

She also cited possible offences including defamation, identity misuse, impersonation, and violations under the Information Technology Act, 2000, as well as election laws.

The complaint, dated April 4, has been formally received, with copies also marked to the Superintendent of Police in Guwahati.

Amid the controversy, Chowdhury’s campaign received a boost with noted economist and alumni of London School of Economics, Parakala Prabhakar publicly endorsing her candidature.

Addressing voters through a video message, Prabhakar, husband of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, underlined the broader significance of the Assam elections, stating that “these elections are not only crucial for Guwahati or Assam, but have long-term implications for the entire country.”

Emphasising the need to safeguard constitutional values, he said, “Secularism, tolerance, democracy, social justice and equality are under threat. To protect these ideals, we must defeat intolerance and religious fanaticism.”

Praising Chowdhury, Prabhakar described her as “a bright, confident and well-educated young leader with national and international exposure,” adding that she possesses “fresh ideas and the maturity needed to represent the people effectively.”

He expressed confidence that she could “transform the constituency and address the aspirations of its people.”

He further appealed to voters, stating that “a vote for Kunki is a vote for development, constitutional values and justice for Zubeen Garg.”