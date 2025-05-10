Assam launches Rs 3,000-Cr piped gas project, CM highlights safety, ease

Guwahati, May 10: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Saturday, inaugurated the supply of piped natural gas in Guwahati, a project executed by Purba Bharati Gas Private Limited (PBGL). The company will invest approximately Rs 3,000 crore in this ambitious initiative.

On the inaugural day, a total of 101 families will receive the supply of this piped natural/cooking gas in Guwahati’s Geetanagar locality, and soon, it will be expanded to several parts of the city, said Chief Minister Sarma at Lok Sewa Bhawan.

Encouraging residents to adopt the new service, the Chief Minister added, “I urge people to subscribe to PBGL's services, as they are convenient, safe, and economically beneficial. Gradually, we will transition from LPG to natural gas.”

According to Sarma, the entire process is expected to complete the piped natural gas service in Kamrup (Metro) by September 30, 2028.

“Till now, 765 km have been covered, the pipeline has been laid in 43 km and 30,000 families have registered for the facility. Also, last-mile connectivity has also been completed by providing it to 6,000 families,” added Sarma.

Chief Minister Sarma also announced plans to extend the piped gas service to Baihata Chariali, Hajo, Sualkuchi, and Rangia in the coming time.

Additionally, a new Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) station has been commissioned in Barak Valley today. The CM also confirmed that CNG facilities will soon be established in Sribhumi and Hailakandi.

“We have sufficient gas in the state, and today Barak Valley received a CNG station, and we will try to install these stations in Sri Bhumi and Hailakandi soon,” shared the Chief Minister.

Notably, Assam has 23 CNG stations, and the government is focusing on increasing this number by installing them on National Highways.

“We are also thinking of increasing there numbers in Guwahati. Converting to CNG will help us in maintaining the air quality of the region,” said Sarma.

Regarding the Sualkuchi-Palasbari Bridge, the Chief Minister asserted that it will be completed by 2027, and the Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge will be finished by December.