PBGPL to launch clean energy milestone in Assam, 101 households to receive PNG connection on inauguration day

Guwahati, May 9: Purba Bharati Gas Private Limited (PBGPL) is set to celebrate a series of major achievements in the City Gas Distribution (CGD) network across the state. The occasion will be marked by a grand inauguration event on Saturday, 10th May 2025, at 11:00 AM at the Media Hall, Lok Sewa Bhawan, in Dispur, Guwahati. The Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, will preside over the event, with Shri Bimal Borah, Minister for Industries, Commerce, Public Enterprises & Cultural Affairs, attending as the Guest of Honour.

Significantly, the inauguration will witness 101 households receiving piped natural gas (PNG) connections, marking a major step in last-mile energy delivery and the beginning of a new era of convenience and sustainability for urban homes.

PBGPL is a joint venture CGD company promoted by Assam Gas Company Limited (AGCL), Oil India Limited (OIL), and Gail Gas Limited (GGL). Authorized by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), the company is tasked with developing city gas infrastructure in two geographical areas—GA 9.03 (Kamrup and Kamrup Metropolitan) and GA 9.02 (Cachar, Hailakandi, and Karimganj).

With a committed capital investment of ₹22,616.95 crore over an 8-year Minimum Work Program (MWP), PBGPL has made impressive headway in establishing critical infrastructure across the state.

In Kamrup and Kamrup Metropolitan districts, PBGPL has already laid 764.95 kilometers of MDPE pipeline and 43.108 kilometers of steel pipeline, forming the backbone of a reliable and safe natural gas network. The company has registered 30,693 domestic PNG consumers, with 6,175 households already connected to last-mile infrastructure.

In terms of CNG infrastructure, the area currently has seven operational CNG stations, three more stations at mechanical completion stage, and 13 under construction, catering to the growing demand for cleaner vehicular fuel in and around Guwahati.

These achievements reflect a robust and proactive approach to transforming Assam’s energy landscape. With the inaugural connection of 101 homes on May 10, PBGPL is poised to significantly enhance the availability and accessibility of clean energy, setting new benchmarks in Assam’s sustainable development journey.