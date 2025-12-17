Assam govt sets clear timelines for CM AAA benefits, ADRE appointments

Guwahati, Dec 17: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced clear timelines for government appointments, saying the process will be completed before the Model Code of Conduct for the upcoming elections comes into force.

Addressing concerns around the Chief Minister’s Atmanirbhar Asom Abhiyan (CM AAA) on a live session, Sarma said that around 75,000 students are expected to benefit from the scheme, which aims to make young people self-reliant through financial assistance and livelihood support.

“About 75,000 students will benefit under the CM AAA scheme. The selection process is currently underway, and by the end of January we will announce when the beneficiaries will start receiving the scheme benefits,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that the government is planning district-wise distribution programmes for the scheme benefits.

“Every district will host a programme for distribution. We are planning to roll this out between January 15 and February 15,” Sarma said.

On the issue of appointments in the health sector, the Chief Minister announced firm dates, stating that appointments under the Directorate of Health Services (DHS) and the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) will be issued on December 22.

However, candidates selected under the 3 per cent reservation for tea tribes will receive their appointment letters a day later, on December 23.

Addressing repeated queries from aspirants selected under the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE), Sarma acknowledged the delay and explained the complexity of the process.

“The ADRE selection process is lengthy. Appointments have to be distributed across 38 departments and then forwarded to various districts. These are verified and checked again by district officials. In addition, specially-abled candidates have to undergo an extra round of medical examination,” he said.

Despite the procedural challenges, the Chief Minister assured aspirants of definite timelines.

“Before January 10, appointments for Grade IV posts under ADRE will be issued. Appointments for Grade III posts will be completed before January 15. We aim to finish appointments in other departments by February 15,” Sarma said.

Emphasising the urgency, he added that the government is keen to complete the entire recruitment process before election-related restrictions come into effect.

“Our effort is to complete all appointments before the Model Code of Conduct is enforced,” he said.

The Chief Minister also addressed Sarba Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) teachers who were selected through a special recruitment drive, assuring them that their appointment letters would be issued by February 10.

The announcements are expected to bring relief to thousands of students and job aspirants across Assam, many of whom have been waiting for clarity on timelines.