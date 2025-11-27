Assam Govt to issue police appointment letters on Dec 3, extend Orunodoi to BTC

Guwahati, Nov 27: A series of major announcements concerning employment, student welfare and social security schemes were made on Wednesday, including police appointments, financial aid for HSLC students and the expansion of the Orunodoi scheme to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) area.

During a Facebook Live interaction, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said appointment letters would be distributed on December 3 in Guwahati to candidates who have successfully cleared recruitment examinations for various posts in the police department, including constable, commando, Armed Branch (AB), Unarmed Branch (UB) and Sub-Inspector (SI).

“On December 3 in Guwahati, appointment letters will be handed over to all those who have cleared the police, commando, AB, UB and SI recruitment examinations. This is a step towards strengthening our police force and ensuring fair and transparent recruitment,” he said.

The Chief Minister also announced a special support scheme for students preparing for the HSLC examination, aimed at ensuring proper nutrition and well-being during the crucial exam period. Under the initiative, eligible candidates will receive Rs 300 per month.

“The dates for HSLC have been announced. To help students stay healthy and focused, we have introduced a scheme under which students will receive aid to arrange essential supplies and nutritional support. An amount of Rs 300 will be credited monthly. The payment for November will be released on November 28, and the instalments for December, January and February will follow accordingly,” Sarma stated.

On the Orunodoi scheme, he said the final list of beneficiaries is nearing completion and confirmed its formal rollout in BTC areas during his visit to Kokrajhar on December 12.

“The people of BTC have been frequently asking about Orunodoi. We have almost finalised the list, and from December 12 onwards, when I visit Kokrajhar, beneficiaries in BTC will begin receiving the benefits of the scheme,” he added.