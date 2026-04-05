Assam CM rallies for Bordoloi in Dispur; announces 2 medical colleges in Guwahati

Guwahati, Apr 5: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma brought the BJP’s core poll planks to the centre stage in Dispur on Sunday.

Addressing a significant gathering, Sarma mounted a strong pitch for BJP candidate Pradyut Bordoloi, a recent entrant from the Congress, framing his switch as a natural move in a changing political landscape.

“Congress today doesn’t have the atmosphere for people like him. So, it’s our responsibility to help him win,” the Chief Minister said.

With the slogan “Akou Ebaar Modi Sarkar” ringing through the rally, Sarma leaned heavily on governance and delivery, presenting what he described as his government’s report card, while laying out fresh promises aimed at urban voters.

Top of the list was healthcare. Flagging gaps in existing infrastructure, Sarma announced that Guwahati will get two new medical colleges, taking the total to four.

“There are health centres in every ward, but doctors are usually not there at night. Keeping the need of the people in mind, we have decided to establish two more medical colleges in the city,” he said.

The Chief Minister also rolled out a ward-level development pitch, promising that, this year, funds worth Rs 20 crore would be allocated to 60 wards if the BJP is re-elected. The promise was positioned as a direct push to strengthen grassroots infrastructure and civic amenities.

Adding a softer, community-focused layer to the campaign, Sarma said, “The government is also considering music schools and internet-enabled libraries in every ward of Guwahati.”

But the rally wasn’t just about development. Sarma also waded into the ongoing beef row in the Guwahati Central constituency, sharpening the political edge of his address.

Without naming any individual, he urged voters to reject candidates whose families allegedly consume beef, framing the issue as one tied to Assamese identity and societal values.

“Muslims WhatsApp me that they are having buffalo this Eid. At a time when indigenous Muslims have understood this, if Assamese people start doing it, will Assamese society survive? I have become Chief Minister for that reason,” he said.

With development promises on one hand and identity politics on the other, Sarma’s Dispur rally highlighted the BJP’s dual-track strategy as campaigning enters its final stretch.