All major Guwahati flyovers to be ready by April 14; Maharaj Prithu opens Feb 28

Guwahati, Jan 29: All major under-construction flyovers in Guwahati will be completed by April 14, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday, setting fresh timelines for a series of long-pending infrastructure projects aimed at easing traffic congestion in the city.

Speaking to the press during a late-night inspection of the Maharaj Prithu flyover connecting Noonmati to Dighalipukhuri, Sarma said the project would be inaugurated in phases, with the first phase scheduled for February 28.

According to the Chief Minister, nearly 98% of the construction work on the flyover is expected to be completed by February 28.

“After which it will be partially opened to two-wheelers. Full public access is planned by March,” Sarma said, adding that the government intends to make the bridge operational before the State Assembly elections, the dates for which are expected around mid-March.

“If the inauguration is delayed till Bihu, people will face inconvenience. Our aim is to hand over the bridge to the public by March 15,” he said.

Outlining future connectivity plans, the Chief Minister said the upcoming Maharaj Prithu flyover would be linked to the Ulubari bridge, with an additional arm planned along Rajgarh Road.

He said the proposed connections between the two bridges would significantly ease traffic congestion around the stadium area, while the Rajgarh Road stretch would provide smoother exit routes for commuters.

“Some of these smaller works will be taken up after Bihu,” Sarma said.

Providing updates on other projects, Sarma said the Bharalu Bridge is likely to be inaugurated between February 20 and 22, while the Cycle Factory flyover is expected to be completed before Bohag Bihu.

“Till Bihu, the Cycle Factory bridge will be completed. So in Guwahati, the construction of flyovers will almost be completed,” he said.

Sarma further said he had discussed labour deployment with the Public Works Department and directed contractors to prioritise local youth for construction work, particularly in Upper Assam.

“I have asked contractors to encourage Assam’s youth to take up such work, as was done during the construction of the Bogibeel Bridge,” he added.





