AJP seeks probe into bridge projects awarded to SPS Group; flags safety concerns

Guwahati, Feb 18: The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), on Wednesday, questioned the state government over the allotment of major bridge projects to the Haryana-based SPS Construction India Pvt. Ltd, citing the company’s alleged controversial track record and raising concerns over safety, transparency and accountability in infrastructure development.

Addressing a press conference at Zoo Road in Guwahati, AJP leader Jagadish Bhuyan said reports of cracks in parts of the newly inaugurated Kumar Bhaskar Varma Bridge had caused public apprehension. He alleged that the firm executing the project had been linked to controversies in other states.

“After the inauguration of the Guwahati–North Guwahati bridge, reports have surfaced about structural concerns. This naturally raises doubts, especially when the company involved has a questionable record. The government must address these concerns in a transparent manner and ensure public safety,” Bhuyan said.

He claimed that the Singla Group had been associated with incidents of bridge collapses in Bihar, including the repeated collapse of the Sultanganj–Aguwani bridge over the Ganga.

“The same structure reportedly collapsed multiple times over the years. There were also construction-related incidents in which lives were lost. These cases must be carefully examined before awarding projects in Assam,” he said.

Bhuyan also questioned the timing of the inauguration of the Guwahati–North Guwahati bridge, stating that expert institutions such as IIT Guwahati and IIT Roorkee had reportedly been asked to analyse technical aspects of the structure.

“If technical evaluation was underway, why was the bridge opened before the reports were made public? Transparency and accountability are essential in public projects,” he said.

The AJP demanded an independent inquiry and public disclosure of safety audits of all bridges constructed or being built by the company in Assam.

“We support development, but quality and safety should never be compromised. There must be strict monitoring and third-party evaluation,” Bhuyan said.

He further referred to a bridge collapse at Lohia Chowk in Patna in which three persons reportedly died, and alleged that railings of another structure had fallen on Bailey Road in Patna. He also cited reports of an under-construction bridge collapse in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

“Such incidents highlight the need for strict scrutiny and monitoring,” he said.

Bhuyan additionally alleged that the Majuli–Jorhat bridge project, earlier awarded to another agency that could not complete the work, had now been handed over to the Singla Group.

“It is important for the government to explain why companies with controversial records are repeatedly entrusted with such critical projects,” he said.

Earlier, on February 13, SPS Construction India director Rohit Singla had defended the project, stating that the Rs 3,000 crore Kumar Bhaskar Varma Bridge was built using a modern extradosed design rather than a traditional suspension model.

He said the extradosed structure offered optimal strength and durability while enabling faster construction across the wide span of the Brahmaputra.

“The six-lane structure is the first extradosed bridge in Northeast India,” Singla had said.

He added that the company would continue to collaborate with stakeholders to highlight the long-term value the infrastructure is expected to deliver to residents, businesses and the broader Northeast region.