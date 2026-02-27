AJP protests in Guwahari, says CM only spoke of letter on fast-track court for Zubeen

Guwahati, Feb 27: The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) on Friday staged a protest in Chachal here, alleging that the State government has not formally announced a fast-track court in the Zubeen Garg case and has only made verbal assurances so far.

The protest programme was led by AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi, who, along with party leaders and workers, demanded immediate steps to ensure speedy justice.

Speaking to the media, AJP leader Chittaranjan Basumatary said the government has merely stated that it would write to the concerned authorities seeking a fast-track court but has not taken any concrete steps.

“The fast-track court has not been announced. The Chief Minister has only said that he will write a letter asking for it. If the government actually forms a fast-track court, we will welcome and thank them. But so far, nothing has been officially declared,” Basumatary said.

He added that Garg's family has also been demanding a fast-track trial and alleged that the government was raising the issue without taking action.

“The family is also asking for a fast-track court. But the government is only making statements without concrete steps. They are speaking about it before elections, which raises doubts about their seriousness in ensuring justice,” he said.

Basumatary also questioned the progress of the investigation, alleging that the accused persons who were present during the incident abroad have not been brought before the law.

“The persons who were on the yacht in Singapore have not been brought here for proper legal proceedings. There are serious concerns about the investigation,” he said.

He further claimed that the charge sheet appeared weak and pointed to developments related to businesses linked to the accused.

“The charge sheet seems weak. The reopening of business establishments linked to the accused also raises questions. The Cabinet has only discussed the matter, but there has been no final decision. We want justice before the elections,” he added.

AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi alleged that the government was deliberately delaying the formation of a fast-track court.

“They know their charge sheet is weak, which is why they do not want to constitute a fast-track court. They are aware that the accused may be released due to loopholes. This delay shows the lack of seriousness in delivering justice,” Gogoi said.

He also alleged neglect of Zubeen Kshetra, saying the condition of the place reflected the government’s apathy.

“Basic facilities like lights and water have been switched off in Zubeen Kshetra and the place has been left in a poor condition. This shows that the government is not concerned,” he said.

Gogoi asserted that if AJP comes to power, the party would ensure justice and develop Zubeen Kshetra as a major tourist destination.

“If we get the opportunity to form the government, we will ensure justice and develop Zubeen Kshetra into one of the best tourist destinations in the country,” he added.

The Assam Cabinet on Thursday approved the constitution of a dedicated fast-track court for the day-to-day trial in the case related to the demise of popular singer Zubeen Garg. Sarma said the State government will formally request the Gauhati High Court to constitute an exclusive sessions court under Section 346(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for conducting daily hearings in the case.