AJP projects 68–76 seats for Opposition, flags police misuse ahead of counting

Guwahati, Apr 13: With vote counting 20 days away, the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), on Monday, claimed that the Opposition bloc is poised to form the next government in the state, projecting a tally of 68–76 seats.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, AJP general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan said the BJP is likely to secure “only” 35–40 seats.

“There is no possibility of them getting more than that. The Opposition will form the government with 68–76 seats,” he asserted.

Bhuyan also alleged that the ruling dispensation has shown “undemocratic resentment” following the polls and accused the government of misusing the police for political purposes.

“The government led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is using the police politically, which is unacceptable. This reflects a fear that they may not return to power this time,” he said.

Referring to the summoning of AJP candidate from Guwahati Central, Kunki Chowdhury, to the Panbazar Police Station over allegations of entering a polling booth on election day, Bhuyan termed the matter “laughable”.

“A candidate is permitted to enter a polling booth, yet she was not allowed. Instead, the presiding officer committed a violation by preventing her entry. Action should have been taken against the officer for not knowing election rules,” he said.

Responding to allegations that Chowdhury had taken a bodyguard into the booth, Bhuyan clarified that the personnel was from the Assam Police.

“The bodyguard stated he was acting on orders from higher authorities to accompany her. Filing a complaint against the candidate on that basis is unjustified. In fact, denying her entry itself is a violation,” he added.

Bhuyan further alleged that the Chief Minister’s actions indicate a “lack of confidence about returning to power”.

He also spoke about the growing influence of Gen Z in the state’s political landscape, expressing confidence in the younger generation.

“We believe Gen Z will raise its voice and work towards the betterment of society. The government appears uncomfortable with this emerging force. We chose candidates like Kunki to reflect a new vision,” he said, adding that the party plans to field more Gen Z candidates in the future.

Kunki Chowdhury’s mother moves NCW against CM

Meanwhile, Sujata Chowdhury, mother of Kunki Chowdhury, has moved the National Commission for Women (NCW) against the Chief Minister.

In her complaint, she alleged that Sarma made “false, defamatory and misleading statements” against her during the election campaign, followed by online harassment.

In her statement, she said she is a private individual with no direct involvement in electoral politics. She alleged that the Chief Minister made claims in public forums suggesting that her social media activity hurt religious sentiments, that she held sympathies for Pakistan, supported “anti-national” elements, and consumed beef publicly.

“These statements are completely false, baseless and malicious, and appear to have been made with the intent to defame me and politically target my daughter,” she said.