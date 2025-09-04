AASU launches statewide hunger strike over CAA cut-off extension, illegal immigration

Guwahati, Sept 4: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), on Thursday, launched a statewide hunger strike, intensifying its demand for the eviction of illegal Bangladesh immigrants and full implementation of Assam Accord.

The demonstration comes on the heels of Centre extending the cut-off of applying for citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to December 31, 2024.

The protest, which began at 6 am across districts, was most visible in Guwahati, where AASU members observed an 11-hour strike near Dighalipukhuri.

Speaking at the protest site, the student body's general secretary Utpal Sarma accused the government of ignoring the sentiments of the Assamese people.

“The people of Assam are unhappy and suffocated. Successive governments have failed to protect our identity. Every foreigner, whether Hindu or Muslim, must leave Assam. Assam cannot be a dumping ground for illegal foreigners,” Sarma said.

He criticised the uneven implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), arguing that Assam has been unfairly targeted.

“CAA is not applicable in Arunachal, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, most of Meghalaya, and even eight districts of Assam. Then why must the remaining 27 districts bear this burden? Assam is not a dustbin for illegal migrants. CAA should be scrapped here,” he asserted.

On sealing the India-Bangladesh border, Sarma drew comparisons with other international frontiers.

“Bangladesh was created over 50 years ago, yet our border remains porous. If Delhi truly wants, the border can be sealed immediately to stop illegal entry,” he said.

The AASU leader also lashed out at the government’s recent legislation.

“The new Immigration and Foreigner Extension Order, 2025, must be repealed. Assam Accord should be implemented in letter and spirit. The Centre must respect the sacrifices of 860 martyrs of the Assam Agitation,” he added.

Sarma also reacted to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s remarks on eviction and the recognition of CAA martyrs.

“For the first time, the Chief Minister acknowledged the five youths who were killed during the CAA movement as martyrs. But were they killed to grant citizenship to a handful of outsiders? If Gopinath Bordoloi once told Nehru that there was no land in Assam for migrants, today the Chief Minister must also tell Delhi the same,” Sarma said.

The student body announced a series of upcoming protest programmes including district level protests on September 16, anchalik level protests on September 20 and state level Satyagraha movement on September 23.