AASU to launch statewide 'Satyagraha' from September 4 to 23 over illegal immigration

Guwahati, Aug 27: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), on Wednesday, announced a state-wide "Satyagraha" campaign from September 4 to September 23, demanding the expulsion of illegal Bangladesh immigrants from Assam and to ensure a permanent solution to the burning illegal infiltration issue in the state.

The agitation will begin with an 11-hour hunger strike at all district headquarters on September 4, from 6 am to 5 pm. This will be followed by protest demonstrations on September 16, human chain formations across regional units of AASU on September 20, and culminate in mass rallies in every district headquarters on September 23.

The students’ body reiterated its long-standing demands, including the removal of illegal immigrants from Assam, full implementation of the Assam Accord, and complete sealing of the India-Bangladesh border. It further insisted that a “shoot-at-sight” order be enforced against anyone found illegally crossing the border.

“If the Assam Accord had been implemented and migrants who entered after 1971 were expelled, today’s crisis would not have arisen. These illegal migrants have encroached upon tribal belts and blocks, grabbed agricultural land, taken over satra (Vaishnavite monastery) lands, and occupied forest areas—robbing indigenous Assamese people of their political rights,” said AASU secretary Utpal Sarma.

Sarma warned that demographic changes are threatening Assam’s language, culture, and economy, while the rise of extremist elements have created a danger "not just for the state, but for the nation as a whole".

AASU Chief Advisor Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya asserted that even if it requires constitutional amendments, the indigenous people of Assam must be given constitutional safeguards. "We cannot be content with promises; we demand tangible results," he asserted.

He further cautioned that AASU would closely monitor every action of the government on border sealing and deportation of foreigners.

“Assam has sacrificed lives for this cause; we cannot wait endlessly for the Prime Minister’s realisation. We demand immediate decisions and actions. The Centre and state government have both failed by not sealing the 268-km border with Bangladesh,” Bhattacharya said.

The students’ body said that the agitation aims to protect the identity and existence of the indigenous people of Assam and to safeguard their right over their homeland for all time to come.

AASU highlighted that since the days of the Assam Agitation, for the past 46 years, the people of the state have been relentlessly struggling for a permanent resolution to this problem. The union reaffirmed that it will not rest until the issue is resolved once and for all.