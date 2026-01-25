24 platoons, IAF flower shower: Guwahati readies for R-Day under high security

Guwahati, Jan 25: As the nation prepares to mark the 77th Republic Day, Guwahati is set to celebrate the occasion with patriotic fervour amid heightened security arrangements.

In the city, preparations are in full swing at Vetenirary College ground, Khanapara, where around 24 platoons are reportedly scheduled to take part in the ceremonial parade on Monday.

Personnel from the Assam Police, along with jawans of the Border Security Force (BSF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), will participate in the parade, showcasing a coordinated display of discipline and unity.

One of the highlights of this year’s parade will be the participation of the Mizoram Police, adding an inter-state dimension to the event.

The programme will also feature the Assam Police dog squad, contingents from schools and colleges, National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets, and members of the Scouts and Guides.

“Altogether, 15 teams from schools and colleges are participating. Everyone is preparing seriously, and at least six teams will present dance performances,” a local official said.

Marching contingents will parade to the tunes of the Assam Police Base Band and the BSF–SSB Pipe Band.

Following the address by Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, a ceremonial flower shower by the Indian Air Force is scheduled, adding grandeur to the celebrations.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will unfurl the national flag in Dibrugarh, where similar security arrangements have been put in place.

“Last year, for the first time, the Chief Minister attended the Republic Day celebrations in Dibrugarh. This year as well, he will be present. All necessary preparations have been completed,” Assam Director General of Police Harmeet Singh said, on Saturday.

Security has been significantly tightened across Guwahati to ensure peaceful and seamless celebrations.

This year’s elaborate security measures come against the backdrop of last year’s Republic Day, when reports of explosions from three locations in Guwahati, namely Rehabari, Lalmati and a suspicious bag found outside a hotel in Katabari, had triggered panic among residents.

Police teams were rushed to the sites, and Guwahati Commissioner of Police Dr Partha Sarathi Mahanta later clarified that no explosives were found.

However, the United Liberation Front of Assam –Independent, ULFA-I, subsequently claimed responsibility for the incidents in a statement issued on January 26, 2025.

With lessons from the past and robust security measures firmly in place, Guwahati is now set to join the rest of the country in celebrating Republic Day with pride, vigilance and renewed resolve.