Explosion reports rock R-Day celebrations in Guwahati, ULFA-I claims responsibility

Guwahati, Jan 26: While Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya was hoisting the Tricolour at the Veterinary Field in Khanapara, Guwahati, to mark the 76th Republic Day on Sunday, reports of explosions from three locations in the city sent shockwaves through the denizens.

Explosions were reportedly heard in Rehabari and Lalmati, while a suspicious bag was discovered in front of Dream City Hotel in Katabari. Swift police action was launched, with teams dispatched to investigate the reported incidents.

Guwahati Commissioner of Police Dr. Partha Sarathi Mahanta, speaking on the sidelines of the Republic Day celebrations, clarified that no explosives were found at the sites.

"In Katabari, a suspicious bag was discovered, and in Lalmati, residents reported hearing explosions. However, we have not found any explosives at these locations, and the investigation is ongoing," he said.

At Katabari, police quickly cordoned off the area and began their investigation. After a detailed examination, it was confirmed that the bag contained no hazardous materials.

"We seized an unclaimed bag and sanitised the area. Our anti-sabotage team found ID cards and clothes inside. Since it’s near ISBT, we suspect someone may have left the bag behind while relieving themselves. Once the procedures are complete, we will return it to its rightful owner," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Padmanabh Baruah.









Police personnel at Katabari on Sunday (AT Photo)





In Beharbari, residents reported hearing an explosion near the Adidas showroom at around 8 am. Authorities are yet to confirm the explosion, but a team of personnel has been dispatched to the location to investigate.

Meanwhile, in a statement to various media outlets on January 26, the United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I) has claimed responsibility for the explosions.

The banned outfit stated that "IED blasts" were carried out as a protest against Republic Day celebrations in the state.

The statement further explained that the explosions “were not intended to harm the indigenous people” but were meant as a message to the government.

It also stressed that the limited nature of the blasts was designed to discourage participation in Independence and Republic Day celebrations in Assam.

This is a developing story and more details are awaited as authorities continue to investigate the incidents. Meanwhile, security arrangements have been beefed up in the city.