‘Future of Sattriya in safe hands’: Padma Shri awardee Haricharan Saikia

North Lakhimpur, Jan 27: Veteran Sattriya dance exponent Haricharan Saikia, conferred the Padma Shri this year for his lifelong contribution to preserving Assam’s intangible cultural heritage, has expressed gratitude for the recognition, calling it a tribute to his gurus and the art form he has served for decades.

Speaking at his residence in Gossain Pukhuri, Aadi Elengi in Bongalmora of Lakhimpur district on Sunday night, the 96-year-old maestro said the honour reaffirmed the enduring value of Sattriya, one of India’s recognised classical dance forms.

Saikia has devoted his entire life to the promotion, practice and teaching of Sattriya dance.

Recalling his formative years, Saikia said he was raised at the Old Kamalabari Satra in Majuli, where he began learning Sattriya from childhood under the guidance of renowned guru Maniram Dutta Borbayan, to whom he paid tribute after receiving the news of the award.

The Padma awardee also reminisced about performing before India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru during a cultural programme in New Delhi.

“I still cherish the moments when Prime Minister Nehru showed deep interest in our art and music and appreciated our performance,” he said.

Saikia was earlier honoured with the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2011 in recognition of his artistic mastery and sustained service to Indian classical dance.

Despite his advanced age, he continues to teach Sattriya at his institution, remaining actively engaged in grooming the next generation of practitioners.

Expressing optimism about the future of the art form, Saikia said he was confident that younger dancers would carry forward the rich legacy of Sattriya, ensuring its relevance and vitality for generations to come.