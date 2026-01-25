Padma Awards 2026: Five from Assam, strong Northeast presence on honours list

Guwahati, Jan 25: Ahead of the 77th Republic Day celebrations, five individuals from Assam, along with several others from the Northeast, have been named among the 113 Padma Award recipients, in recognition of their quiet yet impactful contributions to society.

From Assam, Sattriya exponent Haricharan Saikia, sculptor Nuruddin Ahmed, silk expert Jogesh Deuri, Karbi folk music exponent Pokila Lektepi, and former Union Minister and veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kabindra Purkayastha (posthumously) have been conferred with the Padma Shri award.

Their inclusion marks national recognition for sustained grassroots work and service across diverse fields.

Beyond Assam, the Northeast features prominently on this year’s list. Sangyusang S. Pongener of Nagaland, Techi Gubin from Arunachal Pradesh, Yumnam Jatra Singh of Manipur, Naresh Chandra Dev Varma from Tripura, and Hally War from Meghalaya have also been selected for the prestigious civilian honour.

Their recognition reflects growing national acknowledgment of community-driven initiatives and social contributions emerging from the region.

According to reports, this year’s Padma honours seek to celebrate individuals who have acted as catalysts for social change, working steadfastly to improve lives without seeking public recognition or reward.

The Padma Awards, among India’s highest civilian honours, are announced annually on the eve of Republic Day and are conferred in three categories - Padma Vibhushan for exceptional and distinguished service, Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of a higher order, and Padma Shri for distinguished service.

The awards recognise achievements across a wide range of fields and disciplines, particularly those involving public service and social impact.

Earlier in the day, nearly 1,000 personnel from the police, fire, home guards, and civil defence services across the country were named for gallantry and service medals on the eve of Republic Day, underscoring the government’s broader focus on recognising service and sacrifice.

With inputs from IANS