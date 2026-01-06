Evictions resume in Dhubri for 3,400 MW thermal project; pattadars cry foul

Dhubri, Jan 6: Eviction drives linked to Assam’s proposed thermal power project resumed across multiple villages in Dhubri’s Bilasipara subdivision on Tuesday, with the district administration pressing ahead under tight security arrangements.

Officials said the latest phase of eviction was carried out in Charuabakhra, Santoshpur and Chirakuta, targeting land that has already been transferred to the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) for the project.

Nearly 3,500 bighas of land have been cleared in earlier phases for the same purpose, sources added.

Residents facing eviction, however, strongly contested the administration’s claims, insisting they are lawful pattadars and not illegal occupants.

Several families alleged that the due process of land acquisition was not followed, and that the eviction was initiated without adequate consultation or notice.

The displaced families said alternative land has been allotted, but only recently, leaving them with little time to relocate their homes, belongings and livestock.

“Losing a house is a terrible feeling. We were not given enough time to shift our belongings. We approached the co-district commissioner, the revenue circle officer and the district commissioner, but were told that since compensation had been given, we should have vacated. How can we relocate in such a short period?” one evicted resident said.

Many of those affected urged the public not to brand them as encroachers, asserting that they possess valid land documents and have lived in the area for generations.

While reiterating that they are not opposed to development, the families demanded proper rehabilitation, reasonable relocation time and strict adherence to legal procedures.

The district administration, meanwhile, maintained heavy deployment of security personnel at eviction sites, particularly in Charuabakhra and Santoshpur, to prevent any law and order situation.

Officials said the eviction was being conducted on land legally transferred to APDCL and in accordance with administrative orders.

The eviction drive is tied to the state government’s plan to establish a 3,400 MW thermal power plant, a project positioned as a key component of Assam’s long-term energy strategy.

The state’s power demand is projected to rise to 5,000 MW by 2030 and 7,000 MW by 2035, according to official estimates.

In June 2025, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had sought the cooperation of residents for the project, assuring rehabilitation grants in line with government norms.

He has also said the proposed plant is expected to generate thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities for local youth.

The project was originally planned for Kokrajhar district but was later scrapped following opposition from sections of the population who alleged attempts to acquire tribal land. The focus subsequently shifted to Bilasipara in Dhubri district.