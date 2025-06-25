CM moves 3,400 MW plant to Dhubri after Kokrajhar row, seeks local backing

Guwahati, June 24: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has sought the cooperation of residents in Chirakuta Charuwa Bakra, Dhubri district, for setting up a 3,400 MW thermal power plant, scheduled to be launched in November 2025.

During a visit to the proposed site on Tuesday, Sarma interacted with several residents and assured that those with legal claims on the land would receive adequate compensation and rehabilitation.

“Rehabilitation grants will be provided as per government norms,” the Chief Minister told reporters.

He further said that once operational, the thermal power plant is expected to generate thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities for local youth. Sarma confirmed that tenders for the project will be floated shortly.

The plant will be built on 3,300 bighas of land under Bilasipara sub-division, and the site’s viability for the project was reportedly assessed during his visit.

The proposed plant is part of Assam’s long-term strategy to meet its growing energy demands. The state’s power requirement is projected to rise to 5,000 MW by 2030 and 7,000 MW by 2035.

Sarma stated that the government is working to transform Assam into a regional hub for thermal power generation.

In May, the Cabinet approved the Assam Thermal Power Generation Project Promotion Policy 2025 to attract large-scale investments in the sector.

The project was initially planned for Kokrajhar district, but was scrapped following opposition from a section of residents who alleged that the government was attempting to acquire tribal land.

Sarma had said on Sunday that the government was considering setting up the project in Kokrajhar district to ensure greater benefits for the people and the area, "but we don't want to go ahead with it by taking the blame that we are after tribal land'.

Since people of Kokrajhar don't want the project, the foundation will be laid in another place in November, he had said.

