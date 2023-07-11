Checklist For Buying A Second Hand Honda Activa

The price of a second-hand Honda Activa in India depends on several factors, such as the model year, condition, and mileage of the scooter. Generally, you can expect to pay anywhere from Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 60,000 for a used Activa, depending on these factors. However, it's always a good idea to negotiate the price with the seller to ensure that you're getting a fair deal.



When buying a used Honda Activa, it's important to do a thorough inspection of the scooter and take a test ride before making a purchase. We have created a checklist for you to follow when you are searching for a second hand Honda Activa.

Also Read: 4 Important Justifications for Including Care Health Insurance in Your Financial Planning

1) Physical condition: Check for any signs of damage or wear and tear on the body of the scooter, including scratches, dents, and rust. Check the lights, horn, and indicators to make sure they are all working properly.

2) Mileage: It's important to keep in mind that the mileage of a second-hand scooter may not be entirely accurate, as the odometer may have been tampered with or the scooter may have been used for commercial purposes. Ask the seller for the scooter's service records.

The service records will show the odometer readings at each service and can give you an idea of how much the scooter has been driven. The odometer is a digital or analog display that shows the total distance the scooter has traveled. Make sure the odometer is functioning properly and matches the mileage claimed by the seller.

3) Engine condition: When buying a second-hand Honda Activa, it's important to check the engine condition as it's one of the most important parts of the scooter. Check the old two wheeler insurance claim history to see if any major repairs were done. Here are some steps you can take to check the engine condition of a second-hand Honda Activa:

Check the oil level and condition: The oil level should be between the minimum and maximum marks on the dipstick, and the oil should be clear and free of debris. If the oil level is low or the oil is dirty, it may indicate poor engine maintenance.

Check the oil level and condition: The oil level should be between the minimum and maximum marks on the dipstick, and the oil should be clear and free of debris. If the oil level is low or the oil is dirty, it may indicate poor engine maintenance. Check for any oil leaks: Look for signs of oil leaks around the engine and transmission. Leaks can indicate worn gaskets, seals, or other engine components.

Check for any oil leaks: Look for signs of oil leaks around the engine and transmission. Leaks can indicate worn gaskets, seals, or other engine components. Check the compression: A compression test can help determine the condition of the engine. A compression tester is screwed into the spark plug hole, and the engine is cranked over with the starter motor. If the compression is low, it can indicate worn piston rings or a damaged cylinder.

Check the compression: A compression test can help determine the condition of the engine. A compression tester is screwed into the spark plug hole, and the engine is cranked over with the starter motor. If the compression is low, it can indicate worn piston rings or a damaged cylinder. Check for any unusual sounds: Start the scooter and listen for any unusual sounds such as knocking, ticking, or rattling. These can be signs of worn bearings, connecting rods, or other engine components.

Check for any unusual sounds: Start the scooter and listen for any unusual sounds such as knocking, ticking, or rattling. These can be signs of worn bearings, connecting rods, or other engine components. Check the exhaust: Check the exhaust for any signs of smoke or oil residue. Smoke can indicate worn piston rings or valve seals, while oil residue can indicate a leaky exhaust system.

Also Read: Make mandatory 'bumper-to-bumper' insurance

4) Check brakes: To check the brakes of a second-hand Honda Activa, you can follow these steps:

Check the brake pads: Look at the brake pads to see if they are worn out or damaged. If the pads are less than 3mm thick, they should be replaced. Worn out pads can lead to poor braking performance and may damage the brake discs.

Check the brake pads: Look at the brake pads to see if they are worn out or damaged. If the pads are less than 3mm thick, they should be replaced. Worn out pads can lead to poor braking performance and may damage the brake discs. Check the brake discs: Look at the brake discs to see if they are worn out or damaged. If the discs are unevenly worn or have deep grooves, they may need to be replaced. Damaged discs can cause the brake pads to wear out faster and can lead to poor braking performance.

Check the brake discs: Look at the brake discs to see if they are worn out or damaged. If the discs are unevenly worn or have deep grooves, they may need to be replaced. Damaged discs can cause the brake pads to wear out faster and can lead to poor braking performance. Test the brakes: Take the scooter for a test ride and test the brakes in a safe and controlled environment. Test both the front and rear brakes by applying them gradually and firmly to see how quickly the scooter comes to a stop. The brakes should feel firm and responsive, and there should be no strange noises or vibrations.

Test the brakes: Take the scooter for a test ride and test the brakes in a safe and controlled environment. Test both the front and rear brakes by applying them gradually and firmly to see how quickly the scooter comes to a stop. The brakes should feel firm and responsive, and there should be no strange noises or vibrations. Check the brake fluid: Look at the brake fluid reservoir to see if the level is between the minimum and maximum marks. If the level is low, it may indicate a leak or worn brake pads. Also, check the color of the brake fluid, which should be clear or slightly yellow. If the fluid is dark or dirty, it may need to be replaced.

5) Suspension: To check the suspension of a second-hand Honda Activa, you can follow these steps:

Check the fork tubes: Inspect the fork tubes to make sure they are straight and free of any bends or cracks. Any damage to the fork tubes can affect the suspension's performance and safety.

Check the fork tubes: Inspect the fork tubes to make sure they are straight and free of any bends or cracks. Any damage to the fork tubes can affect the suspension's performance and safety. Check the front and rear suspension: Push down on the front and rear of the scooter to check the suspension's action. The suspension should compress smoothly and rebound evenly without any binding or unusual noises.

Check the front and rear suspension: Push down on the front and rear of the scooter to check the suspension's action. The suspension should compress smoothly and rebound evenly without any binding or unusual noises. Check the shock absorbers: Inspect the shock absorbers for any signs of leaks or damage. Leaking shock absorbers can affect the suspension's performance and safety. Also, check the adjustability of the shock absorbers to ensure they are functioning properly.

Check the shock absorbers: Inspect the shock absorbers for any signs of leaks or damage. Leaking shock absorbers can affect the suspension's performance and safety. Also, check the adjustability of the shock absorbers to ensure they are functioning properly. Check the swingarm: Inspect the swingarm for any cracks or damage. The swingarm connects the rear wheel to the scooter's frame and supports the rear suspension.

Check the swingarm: Inspect the swingarm for any cracks or damage. The swingarm connects the rear wheel to the scooter's frame and supports the rear suspension. Test the suspension: Take the scooter for a test ride over a variety of surfaces to test the suspension's performance. The suspension should provide a smooth and stable ride over bumps and rough roads without any excessive bouncing or bottoming out.

Also Read:This company has unveiled health insurance for pet dogs

6) Tires: Check the condition of the tires, including their tread depth, and make sure that they are properly inflated.

7) Paperwork: Check the scooter's registration certificate, Honda Activa insurance, and service history to ensure that everything is in order.

8) Price: Research the market value of the model and year of the Honda Activa you are interested in and compare it to the seller's asking price. Negotiate the price if necessary to get a fair deal.

Second-hand Honda Activa scooters are quite popular in India and are widely available in the used scooter market. The Honda Activa is one of the best-selling scooters in India, known for its reliability, durability, and fuel efficiency. As a result, many people prefer to buy a second-hand Honda Activa instead of a brand new one, as it can be a more cost-effective option.

When buying a second-hand Honda Activa, it's important to do your research and inspect the scooter thoroughly to make sure you are getting a good deal