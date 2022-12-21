4 important justifications for including Care Health Insurance in your financial planning

An integral part of financial planning is accounting for contingencies. You need to spend a part of your savings on planning for unexpected incidents like health emergencies.



A health insurance policy is a financial planning tool that comes to your rescue during medical emergencies. Health insurance plans give you financial assistance during illnesses or injuries, so medical expenses don't pinch your savings.

Multiple companies are offering a range of health insurance policies. Care Health Insurance is a reputable health insurance provider that provides health insurance plans that best cater to your needs.

About Care Health Insurance

Care Health Insurance is a private health insurance company that offers a range of retail and group health insurance plans. The company is a subsidiary of Religare Enterprises Limited and was established in 2012. Since its inception, Care Health Insurance has been making waves in the insurance sector.

Why include Care Health Insurance in your financial planning?

A health insurance plan has become necessary, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic, with medical costs increasing exponentially. Moreover, the chances of illnesses and injuries have increased, necessitating a health plan.

While there are different health insurance providers in India, here are four reasons why Care Health Insurance makes the right choice –

Wide range of plans

The company offers a wide variety of health insurance plans so that you can find a policy that best suits your needs. Care Health Insurance has health insurance plans for everyone- if you are over 45 years old, a senior citizen, or young and want flexible options. There's even a maternity-oriented plan called 'Joy' suitable for those planning a family.

There is a super top-up plan, too, that helps supplement your existing coverage at affordable premiums. Care Health Insurance also offers plans with no upper age limit so that you can choose a policy even in your older age. With various plans available, you can get the coverage you need based on your life stage and coverage requirements.

Optimal coverage

The plans offered by Care Health Insurance come with a range of features to give you well-rounded coverage. Some of the notable coverage benefits include the following –

Unlimited sum insured restoration

No claim bonus up to 500% of the sum insured

Personal accident cover

OPD coverage

Dental and ophthalmic coverage

Unlimited e-consultations with medical practitioners

International coverage, etc.

You can get a sum assured of up to Rs. 1 crore if you are looking for a high-value plan.

Moreover, there is a range of optional coverage benefits that help you customize the coverage as per your needs. You can opt to retain the no-claim bonus even when you raise a claim, increase the sum insured based on annual inflation, get coverage for the cost of consumables, enjoy higher no-claim bonuses, etc.

The features and the add-on covers ensure that the health insurance plan covers the maximum possible medical costs, and you get financial security.

Easy claim settlement

Care Health Insurance believes in simplifying its claim process so that you can get quick assistance when you need it the most. With a 95.2% Claim Settlement Ratio and tie-ups with more than 19,000 network hospitals, you can avail of convenient cashless claims. The company approves the cashless claims within two hours.

Moreover, you can seek help from the company's expert claim team that guides you through the claim process, helping you get your claim settlement in the most convenient way. Ease of claim settlement comes to your aid in financial emergencies making Care's health insurance plans a must in your financial planning journey.

Easy-to-use mobile app

The company has a dedicated mobile application called the 'Care app' that makes tracking your policy and raising service requests easier. You can get the complete details of your policy on the app right at your fingertips. You can download your health card, locate the nearest network hospital for cashless claims, download your policy documents, get claim-related help with the Claim Genie and even renew the plan in quick steps.

The app gives you complete control over your policy and helps you avail its benefits in the easiest possible way.

Summing Up

Care's health insurance plans have become the go-to solution for the varying health insurance needs of people. The plans offer an inclusive scope of coverage so that you can protect your savings against medical emergencies. You can also service your plan easily with Care's mobile app and get complete claim-related assistance when needed.

So, invest in Care Health Insurance plans and get yourself and your family members covered.